The Beatles Now And Then 《Now And Then》歌詞｜The Beatles新歌歌詞+MV首播曝光

新歌推薦
東方新地
Now And Then歌詞｜The Beatles《Now And Then》於2023-11-02推出新歌MV，東方新地整合了The Beatles新歌詳情、歌詞以及MV首播曝光。

The Beatles《Now And Then》 | 目錄

  1. The Beatles《Now And Then》｜歌詞
  2. The Beatles《Now And Then》｜製作
  3. The Beatles《Now And Then》｜新歌試聽
  4. The Beatles《Now And Then》｜MV

The Beatles《Now And Then》｜歌詞

作   
Produced：Paul McCartney & Giles Martin

(One, two, three)

I know it's true
It's all because of you
And, if I make it through
It's all because of you

And, now and then
If we must start again
Well, we will know for sure
That I will love you

Now and then
I miss you
Oh, now and then
I want you to be there for me
Always to return to me

I know it's true
It's all because of you
And, if you go away
I know you'll never stay

Now and then
I miss you
Oh, now and then
I want you to be there for me

I know it's true
It's all because of you
And, if I make it through
It's all because of you

(Good one)

The Beatles《Now And Then》｜製作

作曲：John Lennon
作詞：John Lennon
The Beatles《Now And Then》｜新歌試聽