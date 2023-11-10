《Now And Then》歌詞｜The Beatles新歌歌詞+MV首播曝光
Now And Then歌詞｜The Beatles《Now And Then》於2023-11-02推出新歌MV，東方新地整合了The Beatles新歌詳情、歌詞以及MV首播曝光。
The Beatles《Now And Then》 | 目錄
The Beatles《Now And Then》｜歌詞
Produced：Paul McCartney & Giles Martin
(One, two, three)
I know it's true
It's all because of you
And, if I make it through
It's all because of you
And, now and then
If we must start again
Well, we will know for sure
That I will love you
Now and then
I miss you
Oh, now and then
I want you to be there for me
Always to return to me
I know it's true
It's all because of you
And, if you go away
I know you'll never stay
Now and then
I miss you
Oh, now and then
I want you to be there for me
I know it's true
It's all because of you
And, if I make it through
It's all because of you
(Good one)