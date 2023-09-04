《LIP GLOSS》歌詞｜THE BOYZ新歌歌詞+MV首播曝光
THE BOYZ《LIP GLOSS》
THE BOYZ《LIP GLOSS》｜新歌試聽
THE BOYZ《LIP GLOSS》｜製作
有待更新
THE BOYZ《LIP GLOSS》｜歌詞
Lip gloss, lip gloss
I want to taste your lip gloss (Yeah)
Plumping candy, you make it pop
(Ooh-ooh, ooh-ooh) Don't stop
멈추지 말아 줘 지금 이 떨림을
Drip, drop
짜릿한 이 느낌 good, ah (Ooh-ooh, ooh-ooh)
Can't stop
빠져들어 더 본능에 맡긴 채
And deep dive
깊이 빠져들어 훅 (Yeah, uh) 한여름의 Christmas
파도처럼 밀려드는 new romance
모래 위의 crystal, 너와 dancing
Kiss like you do in French (Mwah)
You're sticky, 특히 sugary sweet
녹아 버린 ice cream, feel the heat
햇빛 덮인 vanilla 맛 wave
I wanna make it love like a milkshake My heart's going wild
주체할 수 없어 into the mood (Into the mood)
네 beautiful smile
난 이대로 crazy over you, ooh, ooh, ooh Lip gloss, lip gloss (Hey)
I want to taste your lip gloss
Plumping candy, you make it pop
(Ooh-ooh, ooh-ooh)
Lip gloss, lip gloss
붉은 태양 빛 아래 gloss (Hey)
녹아드는 cherry lips, 그 달콤한 red 'Cause all I want is you
Tropical romance flavor
Say all I want is you
Watermelon strawberry sugar
All I want is your lips on my lips
이 꿈만 같은 끌림에
번져 가는 taste
Lip gloss 너의 파도 속에
휩쓸려, fall in love
Thrill ride
나를 이리저리 move, ah (Ooh-ooh, ooh-ooh)
Don't stop
처음 느껴 봐 널 만나, set me free
Hurry, dizzy, 둘만의 love beach
흰 파도처럼 up, you're my milkshake 한 걸음 더 가까워진
환상 같은 view (Into the view)
헤어날 수 없이 더 깊이
Diving into you, ooh, ooh, ooh Lip gloss, lip gloss (Hey)
I want to taste your lip gloss
Plumping candy, you make it pop
(Ooh-ooh, ooh-ooh)
Lip gloss, lip gloss
붉은 태양 빛 아래 gloss (Hey)
녹아드는 cherry lips, 그 달콤한 red 'Cause all I want is you
Tropical romance flavor
Say all I want is you
Watermelon strawberry sugar
All I want is your lips on my lips
이 꿈만 같은 끌림에
번져 가는 taste
Lip gloss Tasty, wavy, glossy, yeah
Summer got me crazy, yeah
휘몰아치는 그 love, huh
눈부신 감각이 덮쳐
헤엄치는 thrill, li-li-likin' it
서로에게 더 di-di-divin' in
전율 속에 젖어 든 너 나 Lip gloss, lip gloss
닿을 듯 내게로 close (Hey)
Sweetie, jelly, we make it pop
(Ooh-ooh, ooh-ooh)
Lip gloss, lip gloss
두 눈부시게 우린 gloss (Hey)
짙어지는 떨림과 날 향한 red light 'Cause all I want is you
Tropical romance flavor
Say all I want is you
Watermelon strawberry sugar
All I want is your lips on my lips
이 꿈만 같은 끌림에
번져 가는 taste
Lip gloss 'Cause all I want is you
Bubblegum cherry 맛, glitter
Say all I want is you
우리만의 Christmassy summer
달콤하게 넌 lips on my lips
더 완벽해진 summer time
선물 같은 kiss
Lip gloss