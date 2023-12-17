《WATCH IT》歌詞｜THE BOYZ (더보이즈)新歌歌詞+MV首播曝光
THE BOYZ (더보이즈)《WATCH IT》｜歌詞
Watch it
Mm, yeah, yeah, yeah
차갑게, yeah, 울린 경고 冰冷, yeah, 刺耳的警告
소리 없이 get down 너에게로 一聲不響 get down 向你襲來
I'll give you, one, two, three, 숨을 고른 뒤 I’ll give you, one, two, three, 調整呼吸後
You better watch out, oh-oh
진짜 맘은 감춘 채로 隱藏真實的內心
탐색하는 all night under shadow 探索的 all night under shadow
조금씩, three, two, one, for the L-O-V-E 一點一點 three, two, one, for the L-O-V-E
You'll be in danger, oh-oh
터질 듯 가쁜 숨 (Alright) 急促的呼吸 (Alright)
위태로운 mood (All night; But you love it right) 危險的 mood (All night; But you love it right)
헤어날 수 없이 無法自拔
깊은 어둠 속, low, low, low 在黑暗深處 low, low, low
Baby, I want you and hurt you
I can't go without you
닿고 싶어 like that, 미칠 것만 같아 想要像那樣觸碰，像瘋了一樣
I need you now
내게로 밀려오는 tension 向我襲來的緊張感
벗어나려 할수록 더 越是想要擺脫
거침없이 too fast, 휘몰아친 two-faced 就越是毫無顧忌地的 too fast，席捲而來的 two-faced
나의 완벽한 frame, you 我完美的 frame, you
You better watch it, careful, 어질해 You better watch it, careful, 頭暈目眩
거부 못 해, my bad, 끌어당겨 더 無法抗拒 my bad 吸引著我
Slowly switch up, move it fast
걸렸어 in my trap, 이미 늦었어 被我的陷阱抓住了 已經太遲了
Hey, oh my God (Baby, hear me out)
벗어나 봐 (It's so critical) 試試擺脫吧 (It's so critical)
위험할수록 빠져 더 越危險越無法自拔
You better watch it
Let me do what I do, 망치고 헤집어L et me do what I do, 破壞和毀滅
Come into come in true, 난 속삭이지 more Come into come in true, 我輕聲細語
Party just started
아마 해로울수록 더, want it, yeah 也許越是危險的就越想要，yeah
Hi, hello
My name is what you want it to
숨겨 왔던 욕망들을 whisper 悄悄說出你隱藏的願望 whisper
Baby, I want you and hurt you
I can't go without you
닿고 싶어 like that, 미칠 것만 같아 想要像那樣觸碰，像瘋了一樣
I need you now
내게로 밀려오는 tension 向我襲來的緊張感
벗어나려 할수록 더 越是想要擺脫
거침없이 too fast, 휘몰아친 two-faced 就越是毫無顧忌地的 too fast，席捲而來的 two-faced
나의 완벽한 frame, you 我完美的 frame, you
You better watch it, careful, 어질해 You better watch it, careful, 頭暈目眩
거부 못 해, my bad, 끌어당겨 더 無法抗拒 my bad 吸引著我
Slowly switch up, move it fast
걸렸어 in my trap, 이미 늦었어 被我的陷阱抓住了 已經太遲了
Hey, oh my God (Baby, hear me out)
벗어나 봐 (It's so critical) 試試擺脫吧 (It's so critical)
위험할수록 빠져 더 越危險越無法自拔
You better watch it
Where you go, I'll go
널 끝까지 망쳐 我要徹底把你摧毀
나도 모르게 벗어 던진 veil 我不知不覺中脫掉的面紗
I can't handle it, yeah
Baby, 점점 빠져들어 Baby, 我越來越深陷其中
내 뜻대로 멈출 수도 없이 널 원해 我無法抗拒地想要得到你
You better watch it, careful, 어질해 You better watch it, careful, 頭暈目眩
무너지는 your pace, 숨이 멎어 넌 你的步伐正在崩潰，你讓我無法呼吸
Slowly switch up, move it, fast
걸렸어, in my trap, 내게 갇혔어 被我的陷阱抓住了 被我困住了
Hey, oh my God (Baby, hear me out)
벗어나 봐 (It's so critical) 試試擺脫吧 (It's so critical)
또다시 나를 찾을 걸 你會再次找到我
You better watch it
THE BOYZ (더보이즈)《WATCH IT》｜製作
作曲：Jonathan Bellini
作詞：Zaya (KOR), 트루 (tru) (153/Joombas), 박은빈 (Park Eun Bin) (Jamfactory), 송채리 (Song Chae Ri), 이앵두 (Lee Aeng Du), 조윤경 (Cho Yoon Kyung), 김수아 (Kim Su Ah), 강혜주 (Kang Hye Ju), 김상은 (Kim Violin), 김현지 (Kim Hyun Ji) (Jamfactory) & 이혜윰 (Lee Hye Yum) 作曲：Jonathan Bellini, William Segerdahl & Jonna Hall
編曲：Jonathan Bellini
THE BOYZ (더보이즈)《WATCH IT》｜新歌試聽