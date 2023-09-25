《Summertime Friends》歌詞｜The Chainsmokers新歌歌詞+MV首播曝光
The Chainsmokers《Summertime Friends》｜歌詞
In the back of the bar
You're talking to me with the lights on
You told me love don't exist
And if it does, it doesn't last long
And in the city, it hits
I said, "Let's drink until the last call"
I know you're leaving with him
But can you wait until the last song I know what your summertime friends have to say about me
But you always want to see me again
This should be the last time you're gonna leave without me
The last time you call me a friend
And, oh, and I get so mad that we're not together
And, oh, yeah, I want you bad
It doesn't matter where you are
(Ooh-wee-ooh-wee, ooh-wee-ooh-wee)
(Ooh-wee, don't leave)
(Ooh-wee-ooh-wee, ooh-wee-ooh-wee)
It doesn't matter where you are
(Ooh-wee-ooh-wee, ooh-wee-ooh-wee)
(Ooh-wee, don't leave)
(Ooh-wee-ooh-wee, ooh-wee-ooh-wee) We're in the back of your car
You're telling me it's not the right time now
But you can never decide
For tonight, can you just say I'm right, say I'm right, say I'm right
And, oh, and I get so mad that we're not together
And, oh (I), yeah, I want you bad
It doesn't matter where you are
(Ooh-wee-ooh-wee, ooh-wee-ooh-wee)
(Ooh-wee, don't leave)
(Ooh-wee-ooh-wee, ooh-wee-ooh-wee)
It doesn't matter where you are
(Ooh-wee-ooh-wee, ooh-wee-ooh-wee)
(Ooh-wee, don't leave)
(Ooh-wee-ooh-wee, don't leave, ooh-wee-ooh-wee) And, oh, and I get so mad that we're not together
And, oh, yeah, I want you bad