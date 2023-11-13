《Think Of Us》歌詞｜The Chainsmokers新歌歌詞+MV首播曝光
The Chainsmokers《Think Of Us》｜歌詞
I've been thinking more about you lately
All the memories are driving me crazy
Although I know I don’t want your body
But I've heard from a friend of a friend
Life is moving on without me
Even calling other lovers your baby
I knew that you would eventually
But it still feels strange
As I drift away
And you kiss her lips like that
Am I on your brain?
Is always a part of me, part of you
Now baby
I still think, do you still think of us?
I still wonder, do you wanna touch?
If you could, would you still call me up?
Do you still think of us?
214 sitting back of the bus
Riding around my neighbourhood
If you could, would you still call me up?
Do you still think of us?
I still think, do you still think of us?
I still wonder, do you wanna touch?
If you could, would you still call me up?
Do you still think of us?
214 sitting back of the bus
Riding around my neighbourhood
If you could, would you still call me up?
Do you still think of us?
I know everything that we wanted, we'd outgrown
But still I don't, don't like knowing that you’re not on your own
Can someonе tell my ego 'cause shе won’t let me let it go
She’s obsessing and guessing answers to things she’ll never know, oh yeah
As I drift away
And you touch her lips like that, yeah
Am I on your brain?
Is always a part of me, part of you
Now baby
I still think, do you still think of us?
I still wonder, do you wanna touch?
If you could, would you still call me up?
Do you still think of us?
214 sitting back of the bus
Riding around my neighbourhood
If you could, would you still call me up?
Do you still think of us?
I still think, do you still think of us?
I still wonder, do you wanna touch?
If you could, would you still call me up?
Do you still think of us?
214 sitting back of the bus
Riding around my neighbourhood
If you could, would you still call me up?
Do you still think of us?
I still think, do you still think of us?
I still wonder, do you wanna touch?
If you could, would you still call me up? (Would you still call me up?)
Do you still think of us?
214 sitting back of the bus
Riding around my neighbourhood
If you could, would you still call me up? (Do you still think of us?)
Do you still think of us?