《WHAT JUST HAPPENED》歌詞｜The Kid LAROI新歌歌詞+MV首播曝光
The Kid LAROI《WHAT JUST HAPPENED》｜歌詞
I don't know if we just crossed the line
'Cause I don't even know what just happened
Everything I said last night was lies
'Cause I don't even know what just happened
Two beans, one blunt and a double cup
Then you walked in, I'm in trouble now
I said some things about you and us
I said some things that you shouldn't trust
Yeah, we both know you don't give a fuck
Friends with my girl, but you wanna fuck
What's your excuse? I'ma blame the drugs
I care, I care, I don't care enough
Stop it, but you won't, won't, won't
Love it, 'cause you're cold, cold
And you don't like bein' 'lone, lonеly
You knew what you were doing, you wеre dead wrong
I don't know if we just crossed the line
'Cause I don't even know what just happened
Everything I said last night was lies
'Cause I don't even know what just happened
Ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh
Ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh
Ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh
'Cause I don't even know what just happened
Lost in a dark place
And I called when I was wasted, and what did I say to you?
Uh, all I remember was how the liquor tasted
Then I woke up in my bed tryna retrace it
Tell me, we just talked 'til it's late in the mornin'
I got missed calls, if you rang, I ignored it
I told myself that I did what I was supposed to
'Cause it'll only be you that knows the whole truth
Stop it, but you won't, won't, won't
Love it, 'cause you're cold, cold
And you don't like bein' 'lone, lonely
You knew what you were doing, you were dead wrong
I don't know if we just crossed the line
'Cause I don't even know what just happened
Everything I said last night was lies
'Cause I don't even know what just happened
Ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh
Ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh
Ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh
'Cause I don't even know what just happened