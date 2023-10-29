《TOO MUCH》歌詞｜The Kid LAROI, Jung Kook, Central Cee新歌歌詞+MV首播曝光
The Kid LAROI, Jung Kook, Central Cee《TOO MUCH》｜歌詞
Uh, if we had the chance and the time to spend
Would you do it again? Would you do it again?
Was it too much? Uh, yeah (Too much)
Was it too much? Ayy, uh (Too much)
Now you're callin' your friends 'cause I'm gone again
When I'm back around, would you do it again?
Was it too much? Uh, ayy (Too much)
Was it too much? Uh, ayy (Too much)
So tell me what got in the way
And how I thought it was good than it changed
And I'm sayin' I'm sorry again
Oh, I could never get out of my way
Hit the store and your wardrobe's replaced
And still all that you do is complain
You keep on throwin' it back in my face
And now you're tellin' me I need some space
So I'm layin' in my bed tripped off the shrooms now
I'll be dead before I'm without you now
Realizin' I'm addicted to you now
Come right here, baby, relax and cool down (Let's go)
What you sayin'? Hit me back, what's the move now? (Ooh)
In my brain, no one else, it's just you now (Yeah)
Let me love you the way that I do now
I never knew how
If we had the chance and the time to spend
Would you do it again? Would you do it again?
Was it too much? Uh, yeah (Too much)
Was it too much? Ayy, uh (Too much)
Now you're callin' your friends 'cause I'm gone again
When I'm back around, would you do it again?
Was it too much? Uh, ayy (Too much)
Was it too much? Uh, ayy (Too much)
Was it too much?
Am I doin' too much?
Do you understand my slang and get my sense of humor?
When your girlfriends told you I been fuckin' 'round
Would you believe me if I told you that they're lyin' and that's just a rumor?
Send you my personal driver, man, this ain't just an Uber
You know it's serious when you stay at mine and bring a toothbrush
Extra panties in your bag and some makeup removers
You know I'm hardly on my own 'cause I stay with a shooter
She call me daddy, she got issues, I am not her father
Hop off the boat, into the jet, leave the yacht at the harbor
She injectin' with Ozempic, tryna stop her hunger
Huh, I wanked before you came so I can fuck you longer
S650, chauffeur driven, just type your address in
Pack your bags and we can board the next flight, we can check in
Make sure you check that you ain't forgot your anti-depressants
Before I fly you out again and you make me regret it (Ooh)
Uh, it's that time, pour it up, let's take one into the head
Top down, almost crashed 'cause I'm lookin' at your text
Back and forth, and you mad about shit I never said
Double text, no reply, but I'm knowin' that you read it
What you sayin'? Hit me back, what's the move now? (Ooh)
In my brain, no one else, it's just you now (Yeah)
Let me love you the way that I do now
I never knew how
If we had the chance and the time to spend
Would you do it again? Would you do it again?
Was it too much? Uh, yeah (Too much, ooh)
Was it too much? Ayy, uh (Too much)
Now you're callin' your friends 'cause I'm gone again
When I'm back around, would you do it again? (Would you do it again?)
Was it too much? Uh, ayy (Too much)
Was it too much? Uh, ayy (Tell me, was it too much?)
Was it too much?
Was it too much? (Ooh)
Was it too much? (Ooh)
Was it too much?