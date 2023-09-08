《You’re Beautiful》歌詞｜The Rose新歌歌詞+MV首播曝光
I got you
You got me
Nothin' in the way There's something special
What you do to me Already got to me now
Taking my sanity oh, so slowly There's no words
No filter
No anything Just capture
The essence of everything No looking at stars for answers
Nothing could shine as bright as you
You're the only Beauty's just the state of mind
You don't even have to try
Don't let them tell you otherwise
You're beautiful I'll tell you why I love the way that you're designed
Love the way we intertwine
Still don't need a reason why
You're beautiful and now you're mine And now that
I'm with you
Another day To show you
And hold you
In every way How did you get to me now
Taking my sanity oh, so slowly No there ain't no other
No there ain't no other but you
No there ain't no other
No there ain't no other but you
No there ain't no other
No there ain't no other but you
I know you're the reason why Beauty's just the state of mind
You don't even have to try
Don't let them tell you otherwise
You're beautiful I'll tell you why I love the way that you're designed
Love the way we intertwine
Still don't need a reason why
You're beautiful and now you're mine You're beautiful and now you're mine You're beautiful and now you're mine Beauty's just the state of mind
You don't even have to try
Don't let them tell you otherwise
You're beautiful I'll tell you why