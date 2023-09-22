《Back for More (with Anitta)》歌詞｜TOMORROW X TOGETHER, Anitta新歌歌詞+MV首播曝光
TOMORROW X TOGETHER, Anitta《Back for More (with Anitta)》 | 目錄
TOMORROW X TOGETHER, Anitta《Back for More (with Anitta)》｜新歌試聽
TOMORROW X TOGETHER, Anitta《Back for More (with Anitta)》｜製作
有待更新
回到目錄
TOMORROW X TOGETHER, Anitta《Back for More (with Anitta)》｜歌詞
I can see you comin’ back for more
Comin’ back for more, ayy
If you walk out that door
When I’m with you, it all feels different
When I’m with you, it all makes sense
And I know you don’t feel no different
Woah-ooh
There’s a magic to how we livin’
Feels so natural to what this is
It’s like I’m dreamin’, we both day-trippin’
All I know is if you walk away
There’ll be something
There’ll be things you can’t replace
All I know is if you walk away
There’ll be something
Baby, that’s okay, ’cause
I can see you comin’ back for more
Comin’ back for more (Yeah)
If you walk out that door
I can see you comin’ back for more
Comin’ back for more (Yeah)
If you walk out that door (Oh)
I don’t wanna feel nobody
If it isn’t you, baby
Contigo me pongo naughty
Been thinking about you lately
Ita, ita
Loco como mueve el culo, Anitta
De todas yo soy la favorita
Tú estás pa mi y yo pa ti todita
Pa-pa-pam-pam, pam-pam-pam
I know what you like, sing it like
Pa-pa-pam-pam, pam-pam-pam
Esto va a empezar (Oh)
All I know is if you walk away
There’ll be something (Something)
Baby, that’s okay, ’cause
I can see you comin’ back for more
Comin’ back for more (Hey)
If you walk out that door
I can see you comin’ back for more (I can see you, Ooh-ooh, ow)
Comin’ back for more (Got me back for more, ah)
If you walk out that door (Come on; Door, oh)
When I’m with you, it all feels different
When I’m with you, when I’m with you
I can see you comin’ back for more
Comin’ back for more
If you walk out that