ToNick Let's Make the Stupid Famous

《Let’s Make the Stupid Famous》歌詞｜ToNick新歌歌詞+MV首播曝光

ToNick《Let's Make the Stupid Famous》於2024-01-23推出新歌MV

ToNick《Let’s Make the Stupid Famous》 | 目錄

  1. ToNick《Let’s Make the Stupid Famous》｜歌詞
  2. ToNick《Let’s Make the Stupid Famous》｜製作
  3. ToNick《Let’s Make the Stupid Famous》｜新歌試聽
  4. ToNick《Let’s Make the Stupid Famous》｜MV

ToNick《Let’s Make the Stupid Famous》｜歌詞

要搏人歡心 要善良大方可親
要有喜感 妹豬同阿姨都冧
減壓嘅補品 最流行最多擁躉
真心話 No way
落力演一套戲

要夠好睇 要言行極端出位
又要夠威威 有話題有得消費
吹奏完踩低 個個就係咁比Like
Is everything alright?
在熱鍋的螞蟻

Let's make the stupid famous
We are the stupid dumbass
Woho Wowowowoho
Woho Wowowowoho
Let's make the stupid famous
We are the stupid dumbass
Woho Wowowowoho
Woho Wowowowoho

每個人關心 每個人自己點諗
尋晚先公審 轉個頭又俾心心
乜都惹反感 全人類大腦熄燈
Haters gonna hate
用鍵盤當武器

亂世一睇 要快樂自己搵位
隨便你起底 無人會再驚失禮
指鹿叫烏龜 學大人亂噏故仔
Stupid is okay
我懶 得理你

Let's make the stupid famous
We are the stupid dumbass
Woho Wowowowoho
Woho Wowowowoho
Let's make the stupid famous
We are the stupid dumbass
Woho Wowowowoho
Woho Wowowowoho

I am not clever
I am not genius
I am so silly
I am so happy

I don’t really care (Eat the apple pie)
I don’t really care (Sunrise everyday)
I don’t fucking care
I go to school by bus

You know me know you
We are family

Let’s make the stupid famous
We are the stupid dumbass
Woho Wowowowoho
Woho Wowowowoho
Let’s make the stupid famous
We are the stupid dumbass
Woho Wowowowoho
Woho Wowowowoho

ToNick《Let’s Make the Stupid Famous》｜製作

作曲：ToNick
作詞：ToNick/ToNick family
編曲：ToNick
監製：ToNick
ToNick《Let’s Make the Stupid Famous》｜新歌試聽