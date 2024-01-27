《Let’s Make the Stupid Famous》歌詞｜ToNick新歌歌詞+MV首播曝光
ToNick《Let’s Make the Stupid Famous》 | 目錄
ToNick《Let’s Make the Stupid Famous》｜歌詞
要搏人歡心 要善良大方可親
要有喜感 妹豬同阿姨都冧
減壓嘅補品 最流行最多擁躉
真心話 No way
落力演一套戲
要夠好睇 要言行極端出位
又要夠威威 有話題有得消費
吹奏完踩低 個個就係咁比Like
Is everything alright?
在熱鍋的螞蟻
Let's make the stupid famous
We are the stupid dumbass
Woho Wowowowoho
Woho Wowowowoho
Let's make the stupid famous
We are the stupid dumbass
Woho Wowowowoho
Woho Wowowowoho
每個人關心 每個人自己點諗
尋晚先公審 轉個頭又俾心心
乜都惹反感 全人類大腦熄燈
Haters gonna hate
用鍵盤當武器
亂世一睇 要快樂自己搵位
隨便你起底 無人會再驚失禮
指鹿叫烏龜 學大人亂噏故仔
Stupid is okay
我懶 得理你
Let's make the stupid famous
We are the stupid dumbass
Woho Wowowowoho
Woho Wowowowoho
Let's make the stupid famous
We are the stupid dumbass
Woho Wowowowoho
Woho Wowowowoho
I am not clever
I am not genius
I am so silly
I am so happy
I don’t really care (Eat the apple pie)
I don’t really care (Sunrise everyday)
I don’t fucking care
I go to school by bus
You know me know you
We are family
Let’s make the stupid famous
We are the stupid dumbass
Woho Wowowowoho
Woho Wowowowoho
Let’s make the stupid famous
We are the stupid dumbass
Woho Wowowowoho
Woho Wowowowoho