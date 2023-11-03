Troye Sivan One Of Your Girls 《One Of Your Girls》歌詞｜Troye Sivan新歌歌詞+MV首播曝光

One Of Your Girls歌詞｜Troye Sivan《One Of Your Girls》於2023-10-13推出新歌MV，東方新地整合了Troye Sivan新歌詳情、歌詞以及MV首播曝光。

Troye Sivan《One Of Your Girls》 | 目錄

  1. Troye Sivan《One Of Your Girls》｜歌詞
  2. Troye Sivan《One Of Your Girls》｜製作
  3. Troye Sivan《One Of Your Girls》｜新歌試聽
  4. Troye Sivan《One Of Your Girls》｜MV

Troye Sivan《One Of Your Girls》｜歌詞


Everybody loves you, baby
You should trademark your face
Linin' down the block to be around you
But, baby, I'm first in place

Face card, no cash, no credit
Yes, God, don't speak, you said it
Look at you
Skip the application, interview
Sweet like Marabou
Look, look at you

Give me a call if you ever get lonely
I'll be like one of your girls or your homies
Say what you want, and I'll keep it a secret
You get the key to my heart, and I need it
Give me a call if you ever get desperate
I'll be like one of your girls

Evеrybody wants you, baby (Everybody)
You should insure that waist (With the highеst policy you can get)
But nobody wants you bad as I do
Baby, let me plead my case, yeah

Face card, no cash, no credit
Yes, God, don't speak, you said it
Lo-lo-look at you
Pop the culture, iconography
Is standin' right in front of me
Look, lo-look at you

Give me a call if you ever get lonely
I'll be like one of your girls or your homies
Say what you want, and I'll keep it a secret
You get the key to my heart, and I need it
Give me a call if you ever get desperate
I'll be like one of your girls

Aah
Aah (Ah-ah-ah)
Give me a call if you ever get desperate
I'll be like one of your girls

Troye Sivan《One Of Your Girls》｜製作

Troye Sivan《One Of Your Girls》｜新歌試聽