《unplugged boy》歌詞｜TWS新歌歌詞+MV首播曝光
TWS《unplugged boy》 | 目錄
TWS《unplugged boy》｜歌詞
I wanna go on up, let’s elevate it
So many times that I’ve been down, yeh
Let’s forget and hit the town, yeh
I wanna share what’s on my mind
All of the time
I finally dare show every side
Coming alive
Cuz with you I feel united, yeh
Now I know I’m not the only
I’ll be there in no time
Yeh I used to play unplugged, let’s amplify the music
Woo
Turn up the volume, up to the sky
Let’s play it loud tonight, yeh
I’m with you, when I’m not
We face it all together
No matter what you got, yeh
I hype you up, let’s do it
We face it all together
I’ll be there in no time
(I’ll be there in a minute, yeh eh)
Without saying a word, I’ll be right by your side
Go louder ‘til the sunrise
Sounds better when unplugged
Keep up the music
Locker number 42, there’s a sign
I see in writing “One for All and All for 6”
We’re shouting woo
I’m feeling brand new
Woo yeh
Forever always, everyday yeh, oh
I’ll be there in no time
Yeh I used to play unplugged, let’s amplify the music
Woo
Turn up the volume, up to the sky
Let’s play it loud tonight, yeh
I’m with you, when I’m not
We face it all together
No matter what you got, yeh
I hype you up, let’s do it
We face it all together
I’ll be there in no time
(I’ll be there in a minute, yeh eh)
Without saying a word, I’ll be right by your side
Go louder ‘til the sunrise
Sounds better when unplugged
Keep up the music
A click, a turn, a twist
Unlock it just like this
Forever in this place
Cause we are united, oh
So take a chance
No matter where we go
You know we’ll be there
I’m counting 1, 2, 3, 4, 5
The memories that we share
Let’s play it louder now
This is what life’s about
We raise the roof turn it up to the sky
Let’s play it loud tonight, yeh
I’m with you, when I’m not
We face it all together
No matter what you got, yeh
I hype you up, let’s do it
We face it all together
I’ll be there in no time
(I’ll be there in a minute, yeh eh)
Without saying a word, I’ll be right by your side
Go louder ‘til the sunrise
Sounds better when unplugged
Keep up the music