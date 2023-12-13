Tyla Truth or Dare 《Truth or Dare》歌詞｜Tyla新歌歌詞+MV首播曝光

新歌推薦
東方新地

Truth or Dare歌詞｜Tyla《Truth or Dare》於2023-12-01推出新歌MV，東方新地整合了Tyla新歌詳情、歌詞以及MV首播曝光。

Tyla《Truth or Dare》 | 目錄

  1. Tyla《Truth or Dare》｜歌詞
  2. Tyla《Truth or Dare》｜製作
  3. Tyla《Truth or Dare》｜新歌試聽
  4. Tyla《Truth or Dare》｜MV

Tyla《Truth or Dare》｜歌詞

Hold on
Did you say you're on your way?
Why now?
When you just went MIA
Message received, oh, now you want me back?
I know the procedure
Tryna come to my place, turn around
That's too far away and we're too far gone

(Ooh, ooh, ooh)
Can't handle what I am now
You're a fan now and I'm not what I was (Ooh, ooh, ooh)
So tell me, are you down now? 'Cause I'm up now

So let's play truth or dare
Dare you to forget that you used to treat me just like anyone
Truth or dare? Is it true you care?
Now that you can see the love from everyone

Tell me
Now you care? (Aah) Truth or dare?
Are you playing? Truth or dare
Tell me
Now you care? Truth or dare?
Are you playing? Truth or—

Would you still want me if I didn't have it all? (All)
You could've had it with me but instead you gave it up (Gave it, gave it up)
Tell me, when's it gonna get through to you (Ooh)
Everybody needs someboyd, but I can't feel, ooh
When they ask you questions 'bout me, tell 'em how you
How we could've gone places, but you were too impacient (Aah)

(Ooh, ooh, ooh)
Can't handle what I am now
You're a fan now and I'm not what I was (Ooh, ooh, ooh)
So tell me, are you down now? 'Cause I'm up now

So let's play truth or dare
Dare you to forget that you used to treat me just like anyone
Truth or dare? Is it true you care?
Now that you can see the love from everyone

Tell me
Now you care? (Aah) Truth or dare?
Are you playing? Truth or dare
Tell me
Now you care? Truth or dare?
Are you playing? Truth or dare
Tell me

Tyla《Truth or Dare》｜製作

作曲：Ari PenSmith / Believve / Mocha / Sammy Soso / Tyla Seethal
作詞：Ari PenSmith / Believve / Mocha / Sammy Soso / Tyla Seethal
Tyla《Truth or Dare》｜新歌試聽