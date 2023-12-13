《Truth or Dare》歌詞｜Tyla新歌歌詞+MV首播曝光
Tyla《Truth or Dare》｜歌詞
Hold on
Did you say you're on your way?
Why now?
When you just went MIA
Message received, oh, now you want me back?
I know the procedure
Tryna come to my place, turn around
That's too far away and we're too far gone
(Ooh, ooh, ooh)
Can't handle what I am now
You're a fan now and I'm not what I was (Ooh, ooh, ooh)
So tell me, are you down now? 'Cause I'm up now
So let's play truth or dare
Dare you to forget that you used to treat me just like anyone
Truth or dare? Is it true you care?
Now that you can see the love from everyone
Tell me
Now you care? (Aah) Truth or dare?
Are you playing? Truth or dare
Tell me
Now you care? Truth or dare?
Are you playing? Truth or—
Would you still want me if I didn't have it all? (All)
You could've had it with me but instead you gave it up (Gave it, gave it up)
Tell me, when's it gonna get through to you (Ooh)
Everybody needs someboyd, but I can't feel, ooh
When they ask you questions 'bout me, tell 'em how you
How we could've gone places, but you were too impacient (Aah)
(Ooh, ooh, ooh)
Can't handle what I am now
You're a fan now and I'm not what I was (Ooh, ooh, ooh)
So tell me, are you down now? 'Cause I'm up now
So let's play truth or dare
Dare you to forget that you used to treat me just like anyone
Truth or dare? Is it true you care?
Now that you can see the love from everyone
Tell me
Now you care? (Aah) Truth or dare?
Are you playing? Truth or dare
Tell me
Now you care? Truth or dare?
Are you playing? Truth or dare
Tell me