《Water – Remix》歌詞｜Tyla, Travis Scott新歌歌詞+MV首播曝光
Tyla, Travis Scott《Water – Remix》 | 目錄
Tyla, Travis Scott《Water – Remix》｜歌詞
Make me lose my breath (Breath, my breath)
Make me sweat (Sweat, sweat, sweat)
Make me lose my breath (Breath, my breath)
[Verse 1： Tyla] Normally
I can keep my cool
But tonight, I'm wildin'
I'ma be (Yeah) in a dangerous mood
Can you match my timing?
Mmm…
Tellin' me (Yeah)
that you really 'bout it
Why try hide it?
Ooh…
Talk is cheap, so show me
That you understand how I like it
[Pre-Chorus： Tyla] Can you blow my mind?
Set off my whole body
If I give you my time (Ooh)
Can you snatch my soul from me?
I don't wanna wait, come take it
Takе me where I ain't been bеfore
Can you blow my mind?
Set off my whole body
(Whole body)
[Chorus： Tyla] Make me sweat, make me hotter
Make me lose my breath, make me water
Make me sweat, make me hotter
Make me lose my breath, make me water
[Verse 2： Travis Scott] When you're low, keep you hot like flame (Flame)
Can make your whole life change (Change)
She's a palm body, yeah, but the wrist plain (Plain)
Eliantte with a bustdown chain
The way that thing move, girl, that waist change
I'm lovin' how it bounce like it got sprang
I know a couple thangs we can exchange
Created the AP, I'm on timing (On time)
And you the only one that outshine it (Outshine it)
Don't matter if you dress for the fine dining (Fine dining)
Or you inside with your bonnet
I know, yeah, iconic (Iconic)
You deserve some princess diamonds (Wrist)
You deserve a trip to the islands (Yeah)
If we post up, baby, don't comment
You keep it wet, that's a real-life challenge (Life challenge)
All that ass gotta pour out of gallons (Yeah)
Beauty in the top, keep balance (Balance)
Ooh, she in her bag, ooh, she wildin' (Yeah)
You ain't gotta hide your talent (Talent)
Even if you did, I bet I find it (Yeah)
You know I'm comin' from the H
But it's plus two-seven when I dial in
[Chorus： Tyla & Travis Scott] Make me sweat (Sweat, s-sweat)
Make me lose my breath (Breath, my breath)
Make me sweat (Sweat, sweat, sweat)
Make me lose my breath (Breath, my breath, it's lit)
(Make me sweat)
Make me sweat, make me hotter (Hotter)
Make me lose my breath, make me water
Make me sweat (Sweat), make me hotter (Hotter)
Make me lose my breath, make me water
[Outro： Tyla] Make me sweat, make me hotter
Make me lose my breath, make me water
Make me sweat, make me hotter
Make me lose my breath, make me water