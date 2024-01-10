《wherever u r (ft. V of BTS)》歌詞｜UMI新歌歌詞+MV首播曝光
UMI《wherever u r (ft. V of BTS)》 | 目錄
UMI《wherever u r (ft. V of BTS)》｜歌詞
Ah
Hm, hm
Lookin' back on a Sunday
Pictures from the past now
Sittin’ all in the basement
We should have a conversation
I'll call you more
But time moves so fast, yeah
Darling, you are more than just a blessin', ah
Lovin’ me and teachin' me some lessons
I wish that I called you more
Just to make you feel better
I'ma be wherever you are
I'ma be, I'ma be, I'ma be wherever you are
Here in your heart
Wherever you are, yeah (Wherever, wherever, wherever)
I'ma be, I'ma be, I’ma be wherever you are
Wherever you are
Wherever you are
Oh, mm
When you’re not here
There's some days I feel blue
Space in my bed I’ll still leave for you, ah
Overthink real fast now 'bout it, oh
I gotta trust you, I
Even on the days, I ain't right by your side
I'm keeping my promise that
I will be wherever you are
Wherever you are
I’ma be, I'ma be, I'ma be wherever you are
Here in your heart
Wherever you are (Wherever, wherever, wherever)
I'ma be, I'ma be, I'ma be wherever you are
Wherever you are
Wherever you are