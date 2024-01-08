《A-TOWN》歌詞｜U:NUS新歌歌詞+MV首播曝光
Welcome to the A-TOWN
Wait, wait, wait, wait, wait, wait
讓他們都知道
Wait, wait, wait, wait, wait, wait
Welcome to the A-TOWN
讓房間燈都暗著
他們全部都看著
一刻都不想坐著
Trippin' trippin' 大家都 High 瘋了
不必收斂 多的是時間
翻開我的魔法寶典
煙霧迷漫 我視而不見
Turn on the party ya
我想要佔有每一個有妳的畫面
賠上了我的命也不會感到後悔
再給我多點新鮮
快樂不需要金錢
Make it rain
Make it rain
睡醒後又重來一遍
Welcome to the A-TOWN
Wait, wait, wait, wait, wait, wait
讓他們都知道
Wait, wait, wait, wait, wait, wait
Welcome to the A-TOWN
Bow wow wow wow（bow）
Bow wow wow wow（welcome to the A-TOWN）
Bow wow wow wow（bow）
Bow wow wow wow（welcome to the A-TOWN）
Back to basic 管著我的 bad habit
喝著 henny 背影有點 Katty Perry
叫我 bad boy nah I'm your bad daddy
Honey 幫妳 打理
今晚絕不背叛妳
Ay oh ay eh
我的光芒太刺眼
身體擺動的曲線
Oh 你們學不會
我想要佔有每一個有妳的畫面
賠上了我的命也不會感到後悔
再給我多點新鮮
快樂不需要金錢
Make it rain
Make it rain
睡醒後又重來一遍
Welcome to the A-TOWN
Wait, wait, wait, wait, wait, wait
讓他們都知道
Wait, wait, wait, wait, wait, wait
Welcome to the A-TOWN
Bow wow wow wow（bow）
Bow wow wow wow
Bow wow wow wow（bow）
Bow wow wow wow（welcome to the A-TOWN）
不知不覺間
慢慢地發現
整個夜 沒在累
像是暫停了時間
Oh 360度地周旋
24/7 不停歇
Make it rain
Make it rain
睡醒後又重來一遍
BOCHAN
Yellow blood yellow soul
Yellow lambo yeah cruising down the road
Yalla a town so hot but drip so cold
Big A for the Asian the owner of the throne
Welcome to the A-TOWN
Wait, wait, wait, wait, wait, wait
讓他們都知道
Wait, wait, wait, wait, wait, wait
Welcome to the A-TOWN
Bow wow wow wow（bow）
Bow wow wow wow
Bow wow wow wow（bow）
Bow wow wow wow（welcome to the A-TOWN）