《Blue》歌詞｜V新歌歌詞+MV首播曝光
Blue歌詞｜V《Blue》於2023-09-08推出新歌MV，東方新地整合了V新歌詳情、歌詞以及MV首播曝光。
V《Blue》 | 目錄
V《Blue》｜新歌試聽
V《Blue》｜製作
有待更新
V《Blue》｜歌詞
On and on and on
And my love
On and on and on
Can we go?
On and on and on
And tomorrow
On and on and on What if I show you
And make it all new
Green, yellow, red, blue
Whatever seems good to you
달에게 하루
빌려온 별들
널 보네 모두
But baby you're still blue, blue Blue, blue
Blue, blue
Blue, blue
Blue, blue, blue Ah-ah, ah-ah, on and on and on
Ah-ah, ah-ah, on and on and on 요즘에 자주
내쉬는 한숨
It's sinking me too
다 말해줘 전부
So swing my way, baby
And let me close you
And feel the world move
Fly away, fly away Blue, blue
Blue, blue
Blue, blue
Blue, blue, blue
Blue, blue
Blue, blue
Blue, blue
Blue, blue, blue Ah-ah, ah-ah, on and on and on
Ah-ah, ah-ah, on and on and on
圖片來源：專輯封面