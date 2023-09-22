《Rainy Days》歌詞｜V新歌歌詞+MV首播曝光
V《Rainy Days》｜新歌試聽
V《Rainy Days》｜製作
V《Rainy Days》｜歌詞
Rainy days
I'm thinking 'bout you
What to say
Wish I knew how to
Find the way
Right back to you
On rainy days like Rainy days
I'm thinking 'bout you
What to say
Wish I knew how to
Find the way
Right back to you
On rainy days like Staring at my phone
난 깨있지
Hoping for your call lately
I've been on my own maybe
이젠 지난
일에 맨날 Time with you was so amazing
Haven't changed it's still the same me
늦었지만 우리 다시
Can we go back to that moment again yeah Rainy days
I'm thinking 'bout you
What to say
Wish I knew how to
Find the way
Right back to you
On rainy days like
Rainy days
I'm thinking 'bout you
What to say
Wish I knew how to
Find the way
Right back to you
On rainy days like Remember how I used to make you laugh the most
내가 이런 말 할 자격 없어도
Let me make up for all the time we lost
We can start again, open all the doors Don't tell me it’s over
We can start it over
너는 나의 네 잎 clover
Yeah, I can feel your touch
I remember your kiss
그 말은 아팠지
And I miss you Rainy days
I'm thinking 'bout you
What to say
Wish I knew how to
Find the way
Right back to you
On rainy days like Rainy days
I'm thinking 'bout you
What to say
Wish I knew how to
Find the way
Right back to you
On rainy days like