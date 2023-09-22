《Slow Dancing》歌詞｜V新歌歌詞+MV首播曝光
廣告
Slow Dancing歌詞｜V《Slow Dancing》於2023-09-08推出新歌MV，東方新地整合了V新歌詳情、歌詞以及MV首播曝光。
V《Slow Dancing》 | 目錄
V《Slow Dancing》｜新歌試聽
V《Slow Dancing》｜製作
有待更新
回到目錄
V《Slow Dancing》｜歌詞
It's about time we get it straight
Gimme a minute if it ain't too late
대충 무리였나봐, babe
애먼 기분만 해친 채
버티기가 이만큼 힘든데
Stay with me 'til the end of the day
Maybe we
Could be
Slow dancing
Until the morning
We could be romancing
The night away Turnin' me up and back off like this
What do you want? Do you not like it?
Stop teasin' me, girl
Now, you made me leave my heart out here
날 딛고 올라가
다시 새로 누군가 (Got it on, did you?)
닮았던 우리가
먼 이웃 같은 날 Maybe we
Could be
Slow dancing
Until the morning
We could be romancing
The night away
圖片來源：專輯封面