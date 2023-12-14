Valentina Ploy Breakup Never Felt So Good 《Breakup Never Felt So Good》歌詞｜Valentina Ploy新歌歌詞+MV首播曝光

Breakup Never Felt So Good歌詞｜Valentina Ploy《Breakup Never Felt So Good》於2023-11-24推出新歌MV，東方新地整合了Valentina Ploy新歌詳情、歌詞以及MV首播曝光。

Valentina Ploy《Breakup Never Felt So Good》 | 目錄

  1. Valentina Ploy《Breakup Never Felt So Good》｜歌詞
  2. Valentina Ploy《Breakup Never Felt So Good》｜製作
  3. Valentina Ploy《Breakup Never Felt So Good》｜新歌試聽
  4. Valentina Ploy《Breakup Never Felt So Good》｜MV

Valentina Ploy《Breakup Never Felt So Good》｜歌詞


You say it's the end of us
I say it's the start of me
Mmm, like yin and yang
Every bad thing is good thing too

And in all honesty
I never thought that I could say this
You were all to me
But I am leaving you behind
And if you're calling me
I might be busy all the time
Gotta let my stars realign

Break up never felt so good
I won't miss you like I think I would, no
Cause every end is a new beginning
Everything's happening for a reason
Break up never felt so good

I used sit and cry about (you)
Now I'm getting ready to go out (soon)
Might cry and dance at the same time
Do it again
Till I'm feeling alright

And in all honesty
I never thought that I could say this
You were all to me
But I am leaving you behind
And if you're calling me
I might be busy all the time
Gotta let the stars realign

Break up never felt so good
I won't miss you like I think I would, no
Cause every end is a new beginning
Everything's happening for a reason
Break up never felt so good

Break up never felt so good
I won't miss you like I think I would, no
Cause every end is a new beginning
Everything's happening for a reason
Break up never felt so good
Break up never felt so good
Break up never felt so good

Valentina Ploy《Breakup Never Felt So Good》｜製作

Valentina Ploy《Breakup Never Felt So Good》｜新歌試聽