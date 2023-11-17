《Daylight》歌詞｜Various Artists新歌歌詞+MV首播曝光
Various Artists《Daylight》 | 目錄
Various Artists《Daylight》｜歌詞
Covering the sky
우리 오랜
시간을 거슬러
In the twilight
아름다웠던
그 기억과
오늘의 우리
We didn't know
How beautiful we were
For a while, I'm taking you
To those good old days
No matter what you do, my friend
You know the world still needs your light
너의 색으로 가득할 sky
수많은 밤의 눈물도
애써감추던 마음들도
Let it just shine, you'll be free
From all the things you used to be
그 언젠가 되돌아오면
지금 우리 이시간도
너무 소중한 추억으로
남아있을까
오늘을 생각해
안아주고 싶었던 우리들
For a while, I'm taking you
To those good old days
No matter what you do, my friend
You know the world still needs your light
너의 색으로 가득할 sky
수많은 밤의 눈물도
애써감추던 마음들도
Let it just shine, you'll be free
Here, we're now
Let me be the one who shines with you
Tell me that wasn't a wasted time
I'm bringing all the memories back to you
때로는 서툴렀던 우리 모습도
작은 상처도
Let it just shine you'll be free
From all the things you used to be