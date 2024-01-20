Various Artists FOREVER 《FOREVER》歌詞｜Various Artists新歌歌詞+MV首播曝光

《FOREVER》歌詞｜Various Artists

FOREVER歌詞｜Various Artists《FOREVER》於2023-12-22推出新歌MV

Various Artists《FOREVER》｜歌詞

Stuck in my head
I've been searchin' for the reason
Nameless longing
I've been waitin' for you for so long (For so long)
But got no direction
No matter I wanna reach you
Another way you runnin'
Goin' on and on
But need a way to get to you

You, you know I'm so stuck with you, no, oh-oh-oh
You, babe, I don't care at all

You'll never know, what I could do?
You'll never know, what we could have been?
For you, no, oh-oh-oh-oh, oh-oh
Do you know? Oh, no
All the way, I found you here, oh-oh
Oh I'll be right back for you, oh, no
All the way, I found you here, oh-oh
Oh, I'll be right back for you, oh-oh

Chasing the lights
Even don't know where I'm goin'
Losing my sight
Hope you know that what I'm lookin' for
But got no direction
No matter I wanna reach you
Another way you runnin'
Goin' on and on
But need a way to get to you
Ride on a paper plane
Sandcastles on a seaside
Don't scare me at all
If I can get on with you forever
Just wanna be there with you forever
How beauty miserable us
Let me keep on

Know, what I could do?
You'll never know, what we could have been?
For you, no, oh-oh-oh-oh, oh-oh
Do you know? Oh, no
All the way, I found you here, oh-oh
Oh I'll be right back for you, oh, no
All the way, I found you here, oh-oh
Oh, I'll be right back for you, oh-oh

Lead me to the way towards you
I've been waitin' for so long
I'm ready to run to you
Reason for another reason
Now I'm so sick of waitin'
Voices in my head
Mess around in my mind

Know, what I could do?
You'll never know, what we could have been?
For you, no, oh-oh-oh-oh, oh-oh
Do you know? Oh, no
You'll never know, what I could do?
You'll never know, what we could have been?
For you, no, oh-oh-oh-oh, oh-oh
Do you know? Oh, no
All the way, I found you here, oh-oh
Oh I'll be right back for you, oh, no
All the way, I found you here, oh-oh
Oh, I'll be right back for you, oh-oh

So long
So long (Ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh)

Various Artists《FOREVER》｜製作

作曲：Adrian McKinnon / Greg Paul Stephen Bonnick / Hayden Chapman / Yeon Jung Kim
作詞：Adrian McKinnon / Greg Paul Stephen Bonnick / Hayden Chapman / Yeon Jung Kim
Various Artists《FOREVER》｜新歌試聽