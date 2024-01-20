《FOREVER》歌詞｜Various Artists新歌歌詞+MV首播曝光
Various Artists《FOREVER》｜歌詞
Stuck in my head
I've been searchin' for the reason
Nameless longing
I've been waitin' for you for so long (For so long)
But got no direction
No matter I wanna reach you
Another way you runnin'
Goin' on and on
But need a way to get to you
You, you know I'm so stuck with you, no, oh-oh-oh
You, babe, I don't care at all
You'll never know, what I could do?
You'll never know, what we could have been?
For you, no, oh-oh-oh-oh, oh-oh
Do you know? Oh, no
All the way, I found you here, oh-oh
Oh I'll be right back for you, oh, no
All the way, I found you here, oh-oh
Oh, I'll be right back for you, oh-oh
Chasing the lights
Even don't know where I'm goin'
Losing my sight
Hope you know that what I'm lookin' for
But got no direction
No matter I wanna reach you
Another way you runnin'
Goin' on and on
But need a way to get to you
Ride on a paper plane
Sandcastles on a seaside
Don't scare me at all
If I can get on with you forever
Just wanna be there with you forever
How beauty miserable us
Let me keep on
Know, what I could do?
You'll never know, what we could have been?
For you, no, oh-oh-oh-oh, oh-oh
Do you know? Oh, no
All the way, I found you here, oh-oh
Oh I'll be right back for you, oh, no
All the way, I found you here, oh-oh
Oh, I'll be right back for you, oh-oh
Lead me to the way towards you
I've been waitin' for so long
I'm ready to run to you
Reason for another reason
Now I'm so sick of waitin'
Voices in my head
Mess around in my mind
Know, what I could do?
You'll never know, what we could have been?
For you, no, oh-oh-oh-oh, oh-oh
Do you know? Oh, no
You'll never know, what I could do?
You'll never know, what we could have been?
For you, no, oh-oh-oh-oh, oh-oh
Do you know? Oh, no
All the way, I found you here, oh-oh
Oh I'll be right back for you, oh, no
All the way, I found you here, oh-oh
Oh, I'll be right back for you, oh-oh
So long
So long (Ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh)