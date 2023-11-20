《Let’s Get Wicked》歌詞｜Various Artists新歌歌詞+MV首播曝光
Various Artists《Let’s Get Wicked》｜歌詞
We're good at being evil
We love to cause some evil
But when we're free we like to chill out, with the rest (Oh oh oh…)
We hope you're all excited
Because you've been invited
To hang with every spooky dirty deeds are best
Spooky dirty deeds are best
Wicked!
The wicked of the wicked are here (are here)
It's where we come to play (oh)
Our evil hideaway
Wicked!
You don't have any reason to fear (no fear)
Now come on everyone
Rise up and join the fun!
And let's get wicked (Wicked!)
Maleficent： Well Well, I do appreciate my invitation
Ursula： Look at all these poor unfortunate souls, I'd love to have your voices
Dr. Faciller： Perhaps you'd like to meet some of my friends on the other side, haha….
Mother Gothel： They just need a little motherly love, that's all, haha…
Gaston： I think they appreciate what a specimen of manhood I am
Ursula： This is our secret lair, a special refuge where
Dr. Faciller： We get to cast away our cares and have some fun
Maleficent： We pause our villian duty, and show our inner beauty
Gaston： You'll see some talents we don't share with everyone
Mother Gothel： We don't share with anyone
Wicked!
The wicked of the wicked are here (are here)
It's where we come to play
Our evil hideaway
Wicked!
You don't have any reason to fear (no fear)
Now come on everyone
Rise up and join the fun!
And let's get wicked (let's get wicked)
And let's get wicked
And let's get wicked
And let's get wicked!!!