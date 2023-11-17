《The Whispering Spell》歌詞｜Various Artists新歌歌詞+MV首播曝光
Various Artists《The Whispering Spell》 | 目錄
Various Artists《The Whispering Spell》｜歌詞
Stop this game, I waited for it (Oh, oh-oh)
이제 너의 눈앞에 나타나 (Hey)
Whisper spell
You can't escape, I got you
내게 와 (Everybody say)
You can't see anything now
두눈이 멀게 (Yeah, yeah, yeah)
And you got a no choices
너를 홀려
Screaming out so lo-o-oud
내 마음속에서 외치는 spell
Love, ooh, wah-ah-ah
I got this fire (Fire, fire)
You make it burning (Burning, burning)
네 꿈에 숨어들어가
I stab, I want you tonight
Spell, spell, spell, spell, spell on fire
Spell, spell, spell, spell, spell (Hey)
Sneaking your way
매일밤 또
한발 두발 네게 다 갈때
Just freeze
망설이기만 했었던 날 (But)
멈추지 않을 나 (멈추지 않을 나)
뜨거운 밤의 drinks, I'm ready
This is what we are gonna get now, get now, now
You can't see anything now
두눈이 멀게
And you got a no choices
너를 홀려
Screaming out so lo-o-oud
내 마음속에서 외치는 spell
Love, ooh, wah-ah-ah
I got this fire (Fire, fire)
You make it burning (Burning, burning)
네 꿈에 숨어들어가
I stab, I want you tonight
I want you tonight
Spell, spell, spell, spell, spell on fire
Spell, spell, spell, spell, spell
Spell, spell, spell, spell, spell on fire
Spell, spell, spell, spell, spell, this is one
I got this fire (Fire, fire)
You make it burning (Burning, burning)
네 꿈에 숨어들어가
I stab, I want you tonight
Na-na, na-na
Na-na, na-na
네 꿈에 숨어들어가
I stab, I want you tonight