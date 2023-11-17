Various Artists The Whispering Spell 《The Whispering Spell》歌詞｜Various Artists新歌歌詞+MV首播曝光

The Whispering Spell歌詞｜Various Artists《The Whispering Spell》於2023-10-20推出新歌MV，東方新地整合了Various Artists新歌詳情、歌詞以及MV首播曝光。

Stop this game, I waited for it (Oh, oh-oh)
이제 너의 눈앞에 나타나 (Hey)
Whisper spell
You can't escape, I got you
내게 와 (Everybody say)

You can't see anything now
두눈이 멀게 (Yeah, yeah, yeah)
And you got a no choices
너를 홀려
Screaming out so lo-o-oud
내 마음속에서 외치는 spell
Love, ooh, wah-ah-ah

I got this fire (Fire, fire)
You make it burning (Burning, burning)
네 꿈에 숨어들어가
I stab, I want you tonight

Spell, spell, spell, spell, spell on fire
Spell, spell, spell, spell, spell (Hey)

Sneaking your way
매일밤 또
한발 두발 네게 다 갈때
Just freeze
망설이기만 했었던 날 (But)
멈추지 않을 나 (멈추지 않을 나)
뜨거운 밤의 drinks, I'm ready
This is what we are gonna get now, get now, now

You can't see anything now
두눈이 멀게
And you got a no choices
너를 홀려
Screaming out so lo-o-oud
내 마음속에서 외치는 spell
Love, ooh, wah-ah-ah

I got this fire (Fire, fire)
You make it burning (Burning, burning)
네 꿈에 숨어들어가
I stab, I want you tonight

I want you tonight

Spell, spell, spell, spell, spell on fire
Spell, spell, spell, spell, spell
Spell, spell, spell, spell, spell on fire
Spell, spell, spell, spell, spell, this is one

I got this fire (Fire, fire)
You make it burning (Burning, burning)
네 꿈에 숨어들어가
I stab, I want you tonight

Na-na, na-na
Na-na, na-na
네 꿈에 숨어들어가
I stab, I want you tonight

作曲：남혜승 (Nam Hye Seung) & 김경희 (Kim Kyung Hee)
作詞：남혜승 (Nam Hye Seung) & 김경희 (Kim Kyung Hee)
