《everything, everywhere (feat. eaJ)》歌詞｜Vaultboy新歌歌詞+MV首播曝光
Vaultboy《everything, everywhere (feat. eaJ)》 | 目錄
Vaultboy《everything, everywhere (feat. eaJ)》｜歌詞
Movie screen
Can't help but see you in every scene
Guy gets the girl, I wish that was me
The way that they held on to love, love, I
I don’t wanna miss you, God, I wanna kiss you
I don't even wanna think about it
Running circles 'round the reasons that you left
And I can’t even seem to get around it
Ending scene
I know this is how it's supposed to be
And it's haunting me now
Tell me why
I'm stuck in a time loop while
The pendulum swings on by
Tell me why I
See you in everything, everywhere
All thе time, you follow me like a shadow
From you, thеre's nowhere that I can hide
Life here without you is so shallow
And I wanna call you but I don't
Ever wanna be the reason for tears that you cry
Everything, everywhere all the time
Wish I could forget you but I won't
You're everything, everywhere
It’s killing me
The end of us felt like the end of me
Can’t even't escape you inside my dreams
Wish I could put this to rest
Yeah, I-I-I-I
I don’t wanna miss you, God, I wanna kiss you
I don't even wanna breathe
No, I'm not the person that I shoulda been
Never gave you what you need
Oh, I ended things
Think I'll regret it eternally
And it’s haunting me now
Tell me why
I'm stuck in a time loop while
The pendulum swings on by
Tell me why I
See you in everything, everywhere
All the time, you follow me like a shadow
From you, there's nowhere that I can hide
Life here without you is so shallow
(Life here without you is so shallow)
And I wanna call you but I don't
Ever wanna be the reason for tears that you cry
Everything, everywhere all the time
Wish I could forget you but I won't
You're everything, everywhere
Oh, oh-oh-oh
You follow me like a shadow
Everything, everywhere
(Oh no, oh no, oh no, oh-oh)
Oh no, oh no, oh no, oh-oh-oh
You follow me like a shadow