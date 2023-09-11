《My Stupid Heart – Kids Version》歌詞｜Walk Off The Earth, Luminati Suns新歌歌詞+MV首播曝光
Walk Off The Earth, Luminati Suns《My Stupid Heart – Kids Version》
Walk Off The Earth, Luminati Suns《My Stupid Heart – Kids Version》
Walk Off The Earth, Luminati Suns《My Stupid Heart – Kids Version》｜歌詞
Hey, everybody
My mom 'n dad made this new song called "My Stupid Heart"
I'm gonna play it with my brothers
Let's gooooooo!!
My stupid heart
Don't know
I've tried to let you go
So many times before
Then wound up at your door
My stupid
Can't believe that I haven't figured out by now
Every time I call you up
All you do is let me down (Let's Go!)
Shoulda known there was nothing about us I could change
Everytime we try to be friends
It always ends the same
But when I try to remember
All the pain that we've been through
Something in me says whatever
And it brings me back to you
My stupid heart
Don't know
I've tried to let you go
So many times before
Then wound up at your door
My stupid heart
Too late
Already on my way
If we go down in flames
Again then you can blame my stupid heart
(Okay!)
(Okay!)
You can blame my stupid heart
(Okay!)
(Okay!)
You can blame my stupid heart
Every now and then I get inside my head
Try to leave your text on read
But I wind up here instead
I shoulda bit my tongue while we were still ahead
Yeah always had to be right
Til we had nothing left
But when I try to remember
All the pain that we've been through
Something in me says whatever
And it brings me back to you
My stupid heart
Don't know
I've tried to let you go
So many times before
Then wound up at your door
My stupid heart
Too late
Already on my way
If we go down in flames
Again then you can blame my stupid heart (Let's Go!)
(Okay!)
(Okay!)
You can blame my stupid heart
I've tried to let you go
So many times before
You can blame my stupid heart
Too late
Already on my way
If we go down in flames
Again then you can blame my stupid heart
Too late
Already on my way
If we go down in flames
Again then you can blame my stupid heart