《VROOM VROOM》歌詞｜Weeekly新歌歌詞+MV首播曝光
Weeekly《VROOM VROOM》 | 目錄
Weeekly《VROOM VROOM》｜歌詞
Time to be brave
똑같은 길은 너무 다 뻔해
Ayy, ayy
새로운 place 가본 적 없는 세계 궁금해
떠나볼래
챙길 것도 없잖아 그냥 just ride
Buckle up, 속도를 높여, bye-bye
어둠이 짙어질수록
솔직해져 우린 더
맘이 가는 대로 맡겨봐
길이 어디로 통하든 상관없어 이 순간
세상 하나뿐인 지도를 그려봐
Eyes on you, eyes on me
두려움도 다 녹는 걸
Vroom, vroom
엑셀을 밟아 on the street
멈출 수 없는 vibe
터질 듯한 feelin'
Drive, baby, drive
Can't see red lights
자유로워 우린
Keep on drivin'
Vroom, vroom
Oh, oh, oh-oh, oh, oh, oh-oh
Oh, oh, oh-oh, oh, oh, oh-oh
꽉 붙잡아 우린 좀 더 higher
Vroom, vroom
Oh, oh, oh-oh, oh, oh, oh-oh
Oh, oh, oh-oh, oh, oh, oh-oh
I'm lookin' out the window, waitin' on you
Yeah, yeah
Hey, 눈부신 달빛 아래
더 찬란히 빛나 우리의 way
자꾸만 들뜨는 맘이 앞질러
손짓하는듯해
조급할 필요 없어
밤은 아직 길어
즐겨봐 지금 이 떨림
우리 함께면 어디든 완벽한 part of the world
점점 변해가는 풍경들을 봐
Eyes on you, eyes on me
새 시작을 맞이할 time
Vroom, vroom
엑셀을 밟아 on the street
멈출 수 없는 vibe
터질 듯한 feelin'
Drive, baby, drive
Can't see red lights
자유로워 우린
Keep on drivin'
Vroom, vroom
Oh, oh, oh-oh, oh, oh, oh-oh
Oh, oh, oh-oh, oh, oh, oh-oh
꽉 붙잡아 우린 좀 더 higher
Vroom, vroom
Oh, oh, oh-oh, oh, oh, oh-oh
Oh, oh, oh-oh, oh, oh, oh-oh
I'm lookin' out the window, waitin' on you
Oh, 망설이지 않아 no more
기다려왔던 순간인걸
Oh, 더 달려봐
It makes me feel so good
Vroom, vroom
엑셀을 밟아 on the street
화려한 neon sign (To the top, to the top)
우릴 이끄는 dream (Oh, rushin')
Drive, baby, drive (Drive)
Can't see red lights
자유로워 우린
Keep on drivin' (Keep on drivin')
Vroom, vroom
Oh, oh, oh-oh, oh, oh, oh-oh
Oh, oh, oh-oh, oh, oh, oh-oh
꽉 붙잡아 우린 좀 더 higher
Vroom, vroom
Oh, oh, oh-oh, oh, oh, oh-oh
Oh, oh, oh-oh, oh, oh, oh-oh (Ooh-ooh-ooh)
I'm lookin' out the window, waitin' on you