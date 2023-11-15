《In The Mood》歌詞｜Whee In (휘인)新歌歌詞+MV首播曝光
Whee In (휘인)《In The Mood》｜歌詞
흘러나온 리듬 속에 Vibe
Feelin’ so good 우리만의 Sign
끄덕이며 마주 보는 Eyes
Every time
네 눈빛은 달의 색을 내
하루 종일 그 속을 헤엄치네
매 순간이 너로 변해
Baby don’t stop
난 숨이 탁 오른 기분에
널 향해 점점 발을 떼
All night long 이 기분에
미쳐가 난 In The Mood
넌 몰랐던 새로운 You
너의 깊이 감춰있던 Movin’ Movin’
즐겨 이 Feelin’
빠져들어 In The Mood
온 감각의 끝은 You
그저 이끌림을 따라 Groovin’ Groovin’
더 깊이 Fallin’
Come on baby, It’s necessary
너만의 Tone 취해가는 Breathe
점점 퍼져가는 Beat
Every time
더 깊어져 나의 모든 게
너와 있는 매 순간에
All night long 그 눈빛에
미쳐가 난 In The Mood
넌 몰랐던 새로운 You
너의 깊이 감춰있던 Movin’ Movin’
즐겨 이 Feelin’
빠져들어 In The Mood
온 감각의 끝은 You
그저 이끌림을 따라 Groovin’ Groovin’
더 깊이 Fallin’
Cause you’re always in the mood
Cause you’re always in the mood
Cause you’re always in the
완벽하잖아 매 순간이
접어둘래 난 생각 따윈
Yeah 그냥 이렇게 빠져 Come in
너도 느껴봐 Know what I feel
아침이 밝아올 때까지
지금 이대로 We go vibin’
미쳐가 난 In The Mood
넌 몰랐던 새로운 You
너의 깊이 감춰있던 Movin’ Movin’
즐겨 이 Feelin’
빠져들어 In The Mood
온 감각의 끝은 You
그저 이끌림을 따라 Groovin’ Groovin’
더 깊이 Fallin’
Cause you’re always in the mood
Cause you’re always in the mood
Cause you’re always in the
In the mood in the mood in the mood
In the mood in the mood in the mood
Cause you’re always in the