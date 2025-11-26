Seeds of Truth MV｜Windy 詹天文新歌歌詞+MV首播曝光
Windy 詹天文新歌《Seeds of Truth》目錄
Seeds of Truth MV｜製作
|曲：江暉
|詞：呂喬恩
|編：江暉
|監：江暉
In the dark, silent and cold
Layers of white ice, they couldn’t bind my soul Then came the sunlight
It lit up the shadows
I started to grow
My fantastic tale unfolded
But then all good times had been spent
My life seemed to come to an end
Another story once again started again
As I fly, fly as a clock of dandelion
When you see the tide, you know I’m on your side Please don’t cry
I’ve done my part in this precious time
I lived my life
Still living my life
Someone came, someone left
Then again and again
On the roundabout, around and around, it never ends
As I fly, fly as a clock of dandelion
When you see the tide, you know I’m on your side Please don’t cry
I’ve done my part in this precious time
I lived my life
Still living my life
As I fly, fly as a clock of dandelion
When you see the tide, you know I’m on your side Please don’t cry
I’ve done my part in this precious time
I lived my life
Still living my life
I am scattered on the road
Without a shelter but I don’t tremble
Waiting to be sown
