《NEW DANCE》歌詞｜XG新歌歌詞+MV首播曝光
XG《NEW DANCE》｜歌詞
To the X To the X
All the lit girls get down
With the X hey
Slide with my girls to the party
We ain’t come to bother no body
We just came to have a good time
Movin’ our body body
See me get in down on the floor
I walked into da show
I just learned a new dance
They ask me how I do that
Step on the floor and I’m killin’ him
All the cute boys want to dance with me
I’m getting ‘em
I just put my hands up on my hips
And I do a little step with my feet like this
Don’t you get to dizzy tryna keep up with me
I be movin’ too fast like whiplash
I blow past yo girlfriend
Yeah we get it down with the get down
If you don’t know how to do it, then just sit down
I just learned a new dance new dance new dance
I just learned a new dance new dance new dance
I just learned a new dance new dance new dance
I just learned a new dance new dance new dance
To the X To the X
All the lit girls get down
With the X hey
Slide with my girls to the party
We ain’t come to bother no body
We just came to have a good time
Movin’ our body body
See me get in down on the floor
I walked into da show
I just learned a new dance
They ask me how I do that
First thing you gotta do if your gonna do it
Slide to the left and the right now
Dip yo hip low like me baby
Now come here let me find out
You gotta do it gotta move it to the music
Like you really feel the rush now
Don’t want to hold back go crazy
Yeah you got it
I just learned a new dance new dance new dance
I just learned a new dance new dance new dance
I just learned a new dance new dance new dance
I just learned a new dance new dance new dance
To the X To the X
All the lit girls get down
With the X hey
Slide with my girls to the party
We ain’t come to bother no body
We just came to have a good time
Movin’ our body body
See me get in down on the floor
I walked into da show
I just learned a new dance
They ask me how I do that
We just wanna dance all night
This beat has got me feeling alright
So take that step and turn around
Spin around touch your head to your toes
Long as you steady keep your eyes on the floor
Don’t care who’s watching let me show you how it goes
Pop pop pop pop lockin’ I drop it
I been on the move and I been non stoppin’
Never miss a beat we got ya head boppin’
Waiting for this moment
Never gonna let it go
Turn up turn up the music now
Get up get up this is your time
So here we go
Let ‘em know
I just learned a new dance new dance new dance
I just learned a new dance new dance new dance
I just learned a new dance new dance new dance
I just learned a new dance new dance new dance
To the X To the X
All the lit girls get down
With the X hey
Slide with my girls to the party
We ain’t come to bother no body
We just came to have a good time
Movin’ our body body
See me get in down on the floor
I walked into da show
I just learned a new dance
They ask me how I do that