《PUPPET SHOW》歌詞｜XG新歌歌詞+MV首播曝光

PUPPET SHOW歌詞｜XG《PUPPET SHOW》於2023-09-27推出新歌MV，東方新地整合了XG新歌詳情、歌詞以及MV首播曝光。

XG《PUPPET SHOW》｜歌詞

[Intro： Maya, Hinata] It's time I get what I deserve
Act like he don't know what I'm worth
We spend a lot of time talkin'
But it feels like I'm never heard

[Verse 1： Harvey, Jurin] Listen to what comes out my mouth (Ah)
Before you try to take me out (Ah)
You oughta know what I'm about
Treat me like a lady, this ain't up for debatin'
Boy, stop playin' 'fore it goes a different route (Ah)

Pre-Chorus： Juria, Hinata] Imagine a world where we could play different roles
Where girls be takin' control, oh, oh
Wrapped 'round our fingers, they couldn't tеll us no, no, no

[Chorus： Chisa, Maya] Welcome to the puppеt show
Where we play 'em like they're plastic dolls
They'll do anything, anything, anything
When you got 'em hangin' by a string, by a string

Gonna play 'em like they're toys
We'll make 'em do what we enjoy
They'll do anything
When you got 'em by a string

[Verse 2： Cocona, Harvey, Maya, Hinata] Puppet-pet, puppet, puppet
Don't like the look of this picture
Boy, you think that I'm in love with you?
Ha-ha, cry me a river
Thought you were slick to lead, but you an extra
I'ma do it my way, ain't apologetic
I might cut you off like "Bye, Felicia" with it
I'm a controller, play 'em like Atari
It ain't game over 'til I say so, got it?
Automatic when I want for it to please me

Might just make you do the things I want you to (I want you to)
Playin' puppet master, everything's so easy
I'll make all of my own dreams come true, ooh

[Pre-Chorus： Chisa, Hinata] Imagine a world where we could play different roles
Where we be takin' control, oh, oh
Wrapped 'round our fingers, they couldn't tell us no, no, no

[Chorus： Jurin, Harvey, Juria & Chisa] Welcome to the puppet show (To the puppet show)
Where we play 'em like they're plastic dolls (Like they're plastic dolls)
They'll do anything, anything, anything (Oh)
When you got 'em hangin' by a string, by a string (Yeah, yeah)
Gonna play 'em like they're toys (Like they're toys)
We'll make 'em do what we enjoy (Ah)
They'll do anything (Anything, yeah)
When you got 'em by a string (By a string, yeah)

[Bridge： Chisa, Juria] Follow my lead
Just leave the whole thing up to me
My expertise, yeah, yeah
Welcome to the puppet show
Where we play 'em like they're plastic dolls
They'll do anything, anything
When you got 'em hangin' by a string, by a string, yeah

[Chorus： Maya, Chisa, Jurin & Juria] Welcome to the puppet show (Welcome to the show, oh)
Where we play 'em like they're plastic dolls (Like they're plastic dolls)
They'll do anything, anything, anything (They'll do anything, yeah)
When you got 'em hangin' by a string, by a string (By a string)
Gonna play 'em like they're toys (Play 'em like they're toys)
We'll make 'em do what we enjoy (Make 'em do what we enjoy)
They'll do anything (Anything)
When you got 'em by a string (String)

XG《PUPPET SHOW》｜製作

XG《PUPPET SHOW》｜新歌試聽