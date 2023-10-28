《TGIF》歌詞｜XG新歌歌詞+MV首播曝光
XG《TGIF》 | 目錄
XG《TGIF》｜歌詞
When I'm with my ladies, oh, the party don't stop
And we don't need no fire 'cause we already hot
Fresh, so clean
Steal the scene
Drip pourin'
'Cause I'm a ten
I know, yup
You know, what?
Too high up
To give a, what?
VVS's got nothing on me
Want it, got it, flaunt it
I am queen
Pleased with blessings look at my body
Wake up look up in the mirror
T-G-I-F
Sheesh, thank God, I'm fly
Thank God, I'm fly
Thank God, I'm fly-y-y-y
(Oh, oh, oh)
You call it cocky
I call it truth
I'm so Tahiti, hot and breezy
Off the heezy on the IG, YT, TT
Fresh to death, my flyness blessed
Like heaven sent me
God's my witness the drip's a technique
Ooh-la-la, my ladies get ya moolah
Ooh-la-la, my ladies never cooler
All across the globe and out the solar
Nobody comin' close when we show up
VVS's got nothing on me
Want it, got it, flaunt it
I am queen (Queen)
I'm lucky, I'm fresh
Look at me, I'm blessed
Wake up look up in the mirror
T-G-I-F
Oh, thank God, I'm fly
Thank God, I'm fly
Thank God I'm fly-y-y-y
(Oh, oh, oh)
You call it cocky
I call it truth
When I'm with my ladies, oh, the party don't stop
And we don't need no fire 'cause we already hot
Yeah, I'm with my ladies and the party don't stop
So we gon' bring that fire drop it like it's hot, hot, hot
Higher than the clouds, I am all that way up
I can't hear the haters, I'm too loud, na-na-now
Sweeter than a chocolate, peanut butter cup
Peanut butter cup, gonna eat it up
Up, up, up, up, up, up
Damn, thank God, I'm fly
Thank God, I'm fly
Thank God, I'm fly-y-y-y
(Oh, oh, oh)
You call it cocky
I call it truth