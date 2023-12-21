《WINTER WITHOUT YOU》歌詞｜XG新歌歌詞+MV首播曝光
XG《WINTER WITHOUT YOU》｜歌詞
Ah-ah-ah
Uh, oh-ah
Every year right around this time
People putting up trees and lights
And I been thinking that this
Don't feel right
'Cause I'm without you
If I could make a list
You'd be the first in it
If I could make a wish
You'd show in a minute
Only if it was that way
But there's some things that I can't change
So now
This ain't winter without you
No more joy, no laughter
Wish that I could
Turn it back around
When I'm falling down
So how
How am I supposed to go without you?
Days gone cold so won't you
Say that you'll be home for Christmas
I don't care about no mistletoe (Mistletoe)
On the DL I still miss you though (Woah!)
Looking cute at every Christmas party
Posting on my story
Still a little snowy, yeah
Joyful, joyful, joyful, raise your voice
Everybody come and raise your voice
So now, hey, let me tell the truth
If I remember we would sit by the fire holding hands
Sweet smell of sugar and spice was heaven scent
But like the season you was gone with the wind fall winter spring
Back around with my December blues I've been feeling again
So listen
I really wanna know where we went wrong
I wanna know if you would hear this song
And if I could turn back the time
You'd be in my arms again
But there's some things that I can't change
So now
This ain't winter without you
No more joy, no laughter
Wish that I could
Turn it back around when I'm falling down
So how
How am I supposed to go without you?
Days gone cold so won't you
Say that you'll be home for Christmas
Heavy snow
Pouring out my window (Window)
I pray to stars and the angels (Oh)
No, no more lonely nights
No way to hide
Why I need you for sure
So I keep wishing and hoping
You'd walk through the door (Walk through the door)
Hold me cause I know we'll fight through the cold (Fight through the storm)
As long as I am with my baby
Please hurry up, hurry up
I'll be stayin' up all night
No matter what I unwrap in the morning
I won't be the same I'd playback
Every moment
There's nobody else to run to
Believin' it like it's true
That you would come to rescue
I merry miss you now tell me how
Now tell me how
How am I supposed to go without you?
Days gone cold so won't you
Say that you'll be home for Christmas
So now (Ooh, baby talk to me now)
This ain't winter without you (This is where I'm going down)
No more joy, no laughter (No need to worry about)
Wish that I could turn it back around
When I'm falling down
So how (When it's all falling down)
How am I supposed to go without you? (Just tell me how)
Days gone cold so won't you (So baby won't you)
Say that you'll be home for Christmas
Ooh, baby talk to me now
This is where I'm going down
No need to worry about
Let me turn it around
When it's all falling down
Just tell me how
So baby, won't you