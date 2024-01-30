《Good Morning》歌詞｜YENA新歌歌詞+MV首播曝光
YENA《Good Morning》｜歌詞
터져버린 눈물댐
어젯밤에는 나를 휩쓸고 갔지
어쩌기는 뭘 어째
해는 떴고 오늘을 맞이해야지 뭐
또 하루가 날 기다려
Ready 하고 Set 했으니 Let's go
내 맘을 따라
I gotta run it and run it and run it and run it and own you
날 스쳐가는 Questions
어젯밤의 꿈인 걸
고민하지 말고 고갤 들어
(It’s another day)
Sun's up Wassup
확실한 건 Good Morning
We don’t need to think about another day
어제는 어제로 Let go
내일은 내일 생각할래 Cuz
Sun's up Wassup
Baby what a Good Morning
길을 잃어버린 Highway
표지판 위 ‘Maybe’
어디로 향하는지는 고민 안 해
태양이 빛나는 곳 That's my way
뛰지 않아도 Alright
딱 한걸음이면 Fine
Can you feel it?
It's gone be perfect day
날 스쳐가는 Questions
내일의 나를 믿고
고민하지 말고 고갤 들어
Sun's up Wassup
확실한 건 good morning
We don’t need to think about another day
어제는 어제로 Let go
내일은 내일 생각할래 Cuz
Sun's up Wassup
Baby what a Good Morning
어젯밤 눈물 자국 지우고
거울 속 내게 말해 Hi Babe
좋은 아침이야 오늘 하루만큼은
Smile lalalalala
겁먹을 것 없어 Baby 저 하늘을 봐
(It’s another day)
Sun's up Wassup
확실한 건 good morning
We don’t need to think about another day
어제는 어제로 Let go
내일은 내일 생각할래 Cuz
Sun's up Wassup
Baby what a Good Morning