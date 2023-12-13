Zara Larsson Memory Lane 《Memory Lane》歌詞｜Zara Larsson新歌歌詞+MV首播曝光

《Memory Lane》歌詞｜Zara Larsson新歌歌詞+MV首播曝光

新歌推薦
東方新地

Memory Lane歌詞｜Zara Larsson《Memory Lane》於2023-11-24推出新歌MV，東方新地整合了Zara Larsson新歌詳情、歌詞以及MV首播曝光。

Zara Larsson《Memory Lane》 | 目錄

  1. Zara Larsson《Memory Lane》｜歌詞
  2. Zara Larsson《Memory Lane》｜製作
  3. Zara Larsson《Memory Lane》｜新歌試聽
  4. Zara Larsson《Memory Lane》｜MV

Zara Larsson《Memory Lane》｜歌詞

Mamma cried little daughter
Disappointed when she caught her
Sneaking out the window pane
End up at someone's party
Got too drunk and fucked somebody
Didn't even know his name

I grew a little older
Switched schools, it got colder
It's mostly grey in Stockholm city
Got into stranger's cars and
We'd go to secret bars and
Lie about my age to get in

So I walk myself down memory lane
I still hold on to all the joy and the pain
So I sing a little louder, get carried away
And I thank myself for who I became

Big dreams, confidence
Trying to make the world make sense
Who to trust and who to brush aside
I think about them sometimes
All my friends that went on separate paths
Wish them all the best along the way

So I walk myself down memory lane
I still hold on to all the joy and the pain
So I sing a little louder, get carried away
And I thank myself for who I became

Wanna be the one to forgive
Be honest how I feel
Don't be too naive
But give second chances still
Push myself but hold my head
So I walk myself

So I walk myself down memory lane
I still hold on to all the joy and the pain
So I sing a little louder, get carried away
And I thank myself for who I became

Zara Larsson《Memory Lane》｜製作

作曲：Elvira Anderfjärd, Klara Söderberg & Zara Larsson
作詞：Elvira Anderfjärd, Klara Söderberg & Zara Larsson
Zara Larsson《Memory Lane》｜新歌試聽