《Memory Lane》歌詞｜Zara Larsson新歌歌詞+MV首播曝光
Zara Larsson《Memory Lane》 | 目錄
Zara Larsson《Memory Lane》｜歌詞
Mamma cried little daughter
Disappointed when she caught her
Sneaking out the window pane
End up at someone's party
Got too drunk and fucked somebody
Didn't even know his name
I grew a little older
Switched schools, it got colder
It's mostly grey in Stockholm city
Got into stranger's cars and
We'd go to secret bars and
Lie about my age to get in
So I walk myself down memory lane
I still hold on to all the joy and the pain
So I sing a little louder, get carried away
And I thank myself for who I became
Big dreams, confidence
Trying to make the world make sense
Who to trust and who to brush aside
I think about them sometimes
All my friends that went on separate paths
Wish them all the best along the way
So I walk myself down memory lane
I still hold on to all the joy and the pain
So I sing a little louder, get carried away
And I thank myself for who I became
Wanna be the one to forgive
Be honest how I feel
Don't be too naive
But give second chances still
Push myself but hold my head
So I walk myself
So I walk myself down memory lane
I still hold on to all the joy and the pain
So I sing a little louder, get carried away
And I thank myself for who I became