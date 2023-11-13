《CRUSH》歌詞｜ZEROBASEONE新歌歌詞+MV首播曝光
ZEROBASEONE《CRUSH》 | 目錄
ZEROBASEONE《CRUSH》｜歌詞
내겐 너무 눈부신
너를 위한 Loyalty
준비됐어 Right now
눈부신 Your inside
감히 바랄 테니 허락해
Oh oh oh
Break of dawn dawn 너만은
Oh oh oh
Never down down 지킬게
부서져 밟혀도 It's ok, Here I am
You make me so supernatural
Gosh oh oh oh
너를 꺾을 수 없게 해
Gosh oh oh oh
네게 상처 줄 수 없게
Crush me
날 부숴도 널 지켜
Crush me
무너져도 난 버텨
Crush me
널 위해 서면 Oh oh oh
더 아파도 너를 향해 Crush
습관처럼 너를 찾고
버릇처럼 너만 감싸
축복이라 생각할게
당연한 일인 걸, 이젠 내게
널 향한 Devotion
너라면 난 Yes sir
If you want me I’ll be there
You’re my destination
Oh oh oh
Break of dawn dawn 너만은
Oh oh oh
Never down down 지킬게
부서져 밟혀도 It's ok, Here I am
You make me so supernatural
Gosh oh oh oh
너를 꺾을 수 없게 해
Gosh oh oh oh
네게 상처 줄 수 없게
Crush me
날 부숴도 널 지켜
Crush me
무너져도 난 버텨
Crush me
널 위해서면 Oh oh oh
더 아파도 너를 향해 Crush
Crush Crush Crush
너를 본 순간 빠져들어 Rush
Hush Hush Hush
너 말곤 전부 사라진 My world
내 모든 시간에
오직 너만이 가득 차
내 모든 공간에
오직 너만이 가득 차
용기 내 잡은 네 손 이제 놓지 않아
It’s time for us to fly
(이제 내가 너를 지켜)
Crush me
날 부숴도 널 지켜
Crush me
무너져도 난 버텨
Crush me
널 위해 서면 Oh oh oh
더 아파도 너를 향해 Crush
(You’re my savior)
Gosh
(You saved me)
Gosh
(You set me free)
Gosh oh oh oh
더 아파도 너를 향해 Crush