32折起！買1送1！台灣網站週年慶 4日狂送優惠

撰文：Pan 相片：Citiesocial
</p>
<div class="_page_ _page_2 ">
<div class='code-block code-block-7' style='margin:8px 0px;'data-type='all'></div></p>
<h2>1. 「人氣最強熱賣」商品</h2>
<p>香港地區可享全站9折優惠，多款 hit 爆產品，實用又好玩，喺 Citiesocial 就可以搵到！</p>
<p> </p>
<h3><a href="http://p.nmg.com.hk/glsx26" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">台灣 Wonder Sonic 智能雙效美顏機</a> (HKD$367) (原價：<del>$511</del>)</h3>
<figure id="attachment_223702" style="width: 960px" class="wp-caption alignnone"><a href="http://p.nmg.com.hk/glsx26" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer"><img class="wp-image-223702 size-large" src="https://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/03_20821643125a1e906884d8d-1024x538.jpg" alt="" width="960" height="504" srcset="https://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/03_20821643125a1e906884d8d-1024x538.jpg 1024w, https://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/03_20821643125a1e906884d8d-300x158.jpg 300w, https://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/03_20821643125a1e906884d8d-768x404.jpg 768w, https://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/03_20821643125a1e906884d8d-392x206.jpg 392w, https://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/03_20821643125a1e906884d8d-1050x552.jpg 1050w, https://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/03_20821643125a1e906884d8d.jpg 1200w" sizes="(max-width: 960px) 100vw, 960px" /></a><figcaption class="wp-caption-text">按圖購買：台灣 Wonder Sonic 智能雙效美顏機</figcaption></figure>
<p>台灣熱賣嘅美顏神器，而家喺 Citiesocial 有得賣！只需用水就可以用嘅潔面美顏機，每秒高達3萬下超聲波震動，范范用過都大讚！</p>
<figure id="attachment_223703" style="width: 800px" class="wp-caption alignnone"><a href="http://p.nmg.com.hk/glsx26" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer"><img class="wp-image-223703 size-full" src="https://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/171017-sonic-800x800_1500x_2022025175a1e9174b2ac9.jpg" alt="" width="800" height="800" srcset="https://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/171017-sonic-800x800_1500x_2022025175a1e9174b2ac9.jpg 800w, https://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/171017-sonic-800x800_1500x_2022025175a1e9174b2ac9-150x150.jpg 150w, https://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/171017-sonic-800x800_1500x_2022025175a1e9174b2ac9-300x300.jpg 300w, https://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/171017-sonic-800x800_1500x_2022025175a1e9174b2ac9-768x768.jpg 768w, https://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/171017-sonic-800x800_1500x_2022025175a1e9174b2ac9-392x392.jpg 392w, https://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/171017-sonic-800x800_1500x_2022025175a1e9174b2ac9-45x45.jpg 45w" sizes="(max-width: 800px) 100vw, 800px" /></a><figcaption class="wp-caption-text">按圖購買：台灣 Wonder Sonic 智能雙效美顏機</figcaption></figure>
<p>設有淨膚同導入模式，輕鬆推走角質、死皮同黑頭，有效改善膚況，收細毛孔！就算係素顏，都可以擁有無瑕肌膚！Click 呢度購買：<a href="http://p.nmg.com.hk/glsx26" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">http://p.nmg.com.hk/glsx26</a></p>
</div>
<div class="_page_ _page_3 ">
<div class='code-block code-block-7' style='margin:8px 0px;'data-type='all'></div></p>
<h3><a href="http://p.nmg.com.hk/c4lptw" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">旅行必備！TIC 清潔液收納瓶</a> (HKD$229-439) (原價：<del>$330-712</del>)</h3>
<figure id="attachment_752429" style="width: 960px" class="wp-caption alignnone"><a href="http://p.nmg.com.hk/c4lptw" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer"><img class="wp-image-752429 size-large" src="http://imgs.weekendhk.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/nkn_4763_3aa2057a-99d5-43e8-81c0-782c5e772d05_16205371865a1ce1dc0b71f-1024x600.jpeg" alt="" width="960" height="563" /></a><figcaption class="wp-caption-text">按圖購買：TIC 清潔液收納瓶</figcaption></figure>
<p>超強人氣旅行收納瓶，實在係居家旅行必備良品！以往去旅行要帶洗頭水、護髮素、沖涼液，仲有保濕、護膚…… 好幾樽清潔液。而家用1個樽，就可以 pack 好所有清潔液，方便又慳行李位！趁平入手！Click 呢度購買：<a href="http://p.nmg.com.hk/c4lptw" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">http://p.nmg.com.hk/c4lptw</a></p>
<figure id="attachment_752430" style="width: 960px" class="wp-caption alignnone"><a href="http://p.nmg.com.hk/c4lptw" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer"><img class="wp-image-752430 size-large" src="http://imgs.weekendhk.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/nkn_5012_133d831a-fdb1-4cef-9c09-f75907af9e86_16337670835a1ce1dda1a3f-1024x600.jpeg" alt="" width="960" height="563" /></a><figcaption class="wp-caption-text">按圖購買：TIC 清潔液收納瓶</figcaption></figure>
</div>
<div class="_page_ _page_4 ">
<div class='code-block code-block-7' style='margin:8px 0px;'data-type='all'></div></p>
<h3><a href="http://p.nmg.com.hk/cd0nwx" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">韓國 Dual Plus 人體工學護頸枕頭</a> (HKD$ 696) (原價：<del></del><del>$976</del>)<del> </del><del></del><del><br />
</del></h3>
<figure id="attachment_752418" style="width: 960px" class="wp-caption alignnone"><a href="http://p.nmg.com.hk/cd0nwx" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer"><img class="wp-image-752418 size-large" src="http://imgs.weekendhk.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/12_2f679ab0-249d-4b69-bf92-cd450126d679_14465151425a1ce1cec93c7-1024x600.jpeg" alt="" width="960" height="563" /></a><figcaption class="wp-caption-text">按圖購買：韓國 Dual Plus 人體工學護頸枕</figcaption></figure>
<p>瞓得好真係好重要！市面上有好多款人體工學記憶枕，但都未做到「真．貼心」設計。韓國熱賣嘅 Dual Plus 人體工學記憶枕，有效改善都市人肩頸痠痛嘅問題！</p>
<figure id="attachment_752420" style="width: 960px" class="wp-caption alignnone"><a href="http://p.nmg.com.hk/cd0nwx" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer"><img class="wp-image-752420 size-large" src="http://imgs.weekendhk.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/18_39a41cef-76a5-40f2-b5c6-da26591e0431_15044869455a1ce1d1ce3d3-1024x600.jpeg" alt="" width="960" height="563" /></a><figcaption class="wp-caption-text">按圖購買：韓國 Dual Plus 人體工學護頸枕</figcaption></figure>
<p>枕頭中央貼近人體頸椎曲線之餘，表面亦增設按摩顆粒，一邊瞓一邊按摩；枕頭設計特意抬高兩邊高度，等用家側睡嘅時候都有足夠空間，唔怕「瞓厲頸」。而且特設耳仔凹槽，側睡唔怕壓到耳仔，連呢樣都諗到，確係細心有誠意！Click 呢度購買：<a href="http://p.nmg.com.hk/cd0nwx" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">http://p.nmg.com.hk/cd0nwx</a></p>
<figure id="attachment_752419" style="width: 960px" class="wp-caption alignnone"><a href="http://p.nmg.com.hk/cd0nwx" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer"><img class="wp-image-752419 size-large" src="http://imgs.weekendhk.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/17_1d9499a6-5e62-439e-bbd7-21ec13622dec_831071125a1ce1d04c6a1-1024x600.jpeg" alt="" width="960" height="563" /></a><figcaption class="wp-caption-text">按圖購買：韓國 Dual Plus 人體工學護頸枕</figcaption></figure>
</div>
<div class="_page_ _page_5 ">
<div class='code-block code-block-7' style='margin:8px 0px;'data-type='all'></div></p>
<h3><a href="http://p.nmg.com.hk/befuw7" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">英國 Tangle Angel 凱特王妃御用 天使梳</a> ($116-320) (原價：<del>$176-506</del>)</h3>
<figure id="attachment_752424" style="width: 960px" class="wp-caption alignnone"><a href="http://p.nmg.com.hk/befuw7" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer"><img class="wp-image-752424 size-large" src="http://imgs.weekendhk.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/12791003_1025536190837517_1236883293632756023_n_dfed323b-a3d1-4d19-91ed-82438b128b32_14472226795a1ce1d55bd6e-1024x600.jpeg" alt="" width="960" height="563" /></a><figcaption class="wp-caption-text">按圖購買：英國 Tangle Angel 天使梳</figcaption></figure>
<p>有時頭髮打 Kick，唔單止要梳好耐先搞掂，仲會扯甩頭髮，非常麻煩！呢把非常神奇嘅天使梳，係英國王室專用、歐美名人最愛嘅產品！特別之處其實好簡單：一梳即順服！</p>
<figure id="attachment_752425" style="width: 960px" class="wp-caption alignnone"><a href="http://p.nmg.com.hk/befuw7" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer"><img class="wp-image-752425 size-large" src="http://imgs.weekendhk.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/12806250_1027013107356492_8208679544439913268_n_daf5e7f9-2765-4066-b930-046251e21f0f_5048600255a1ce1d6e97df-1024x600.jpeg" alt="" width="960" height="563" /></a><figcaption class="wp-caption-text">按圖購買：英國 Tangle Angel 天使梳</figcaption></figure>
<p>梳齒經過科學計算，能夠輕柔梳開打結嘅髮絲，唔再怕拉扯！而且抗菌、防靜電、抗水、耐高溫，沖涼吹頭嗰時都用得！打理秀髮從此無難度，只有親身體驗過先明！Click 呢度購買：<a href="http://p.nmg.com.hk/befuw7" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">http://p.nmg.com.hk/befuw7</a></p>
<h3>
</div>
<div class="_page_ _page_6 ">
<div class='code-block code-block-7' style='margin:8px 0px;'data-type='all'></div><a href="http://p.nmg.com.hk/binpu8" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">台灣 GeckoDesign 神奇伸縮紙巾盒</a> ($116) (原價：<del>$196</del>)</h3>
<figure id="attachment_752590" style="width: 800px" class="wp-caption alignnone"><a href="http://p.nmg.com.hk/binpu8" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer"><img class="wp-image-752590 size-full" src="http://imgs.weekendhk.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/e7_b2_891_1500x_3869072145a1d217ed3efe.jpeg" alt="" width="800" height="800" /></a><figcaption class="wp-caption-text">按圖購買：台灣神奇伸縮紙巾盒</figcaption></figure>
<div class="mceTemp"></div>
<p>屋企紙巾愈用愈少嗰陣，就要伸手入紙巾盒拎…… 對於一個專業嘅懶人嚟講，係非常差嘅情況。有左 台灣 GeckoDesign 神奇伸縮紙巾盒，盒身會隨住紙巾數量而下降，永遠都可以好輕鬆咁拎到紙巾！Click 呢度購買：<a href="http://p.nmg.com.hk/binpu8" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">http://p.nmg.com.hk/binpu8</a></p>
<figure id="attachment_752589" style="width: 800px" class="wp-caption alignnone"><a href="http://p.nmg.com.hk/binpu8" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer"><img class="wp-image-752589 size-full" src="http://imgs.weekendhk.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/e7_99_bd_e8_89_b2_e8_ae_8a_e5_8c_96-low_1500x_5166172315a1d217d9eeae.jpeg" alt="" width="800" height="800" /></a><figcaption class="wp-caption-text">按圖購買：台灣神奇伸縮紙巾盒</figcaption></figure>
</div>
<div class="_page_ _page_7 ">
<div class='code-block code-block-7' style='margin:8px 0px;'data-type='all'></div></p>
<h3><a href="http://p.nmg.com.hk/dp5789" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">法國 Charles Darius 編織皮革Lightning充電傳輸手環</a> ($348) (原價：<del></del><del>$588</del>)</h3>
<figure id="attachment_752438" style="width: 960px" class="wp-caption alignnone"><a href="http://p.nmg.com.hk/dp5789" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer"><img class="wp-image-752438 size-large" src="http://imgs.weekendhk.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/2-2_573842f2-c03e-40c6-8cf4-b7d7b92cd6b1_4427960075a1ce4f814412-1024x600.jpeg" alt="" width="960" height="563" /></a><figcaption class="wp-caption-text">按圖購買：法國 Charles Darius 皮革充電線手繩</figcaption></figure>
<figure id="attachment_752439" style="width: 960px" class="wp-caption alignnone"><a href="http://p.nmg.com.hk/dp5789" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer"><img class="wp-image-752439 size-large" src="http://imgs.weekendhk.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/2-3_08cadde2-3ad3-4ba9-8e86-de5a847b4fab_10309117015a1ce4f9aea84-1024x600.jpeg" alt="" width="960" height="563" /></a><figcaption class="wp-caption-text">按圖購買：法國 Charles Darius 皮革充電線手繩</figcaption></figure>
<p>小編有諗過直接將條 USB 線綁喺手上，咁就唔洗放袋內。法國出品 Charles Darius 充電線手繩，將 USB 線同型格手繩完美融合！</p>
<p>Click 呢度購買：<a href="http://p.nmg.com.hk/dp5789" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">http://p.nmg.com.hk/dp5789</a></p>
<figure id="attachment_752440" style="width: 960px" class="wp-caption alignnone"><a href="http://p.nmg.com.hk/dp5789" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer"><img class="wp-image-752440 size-large" src="http://imgs.weekendhk.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/4_ab386114-0568-42c7-a282-e1c0a2b2c979_13895159195a1ce4fb3c0af-1024x600.jpeg" alt="" width="960" height="563" /></a><figcaption class="wp-caption-text">按圖購買：法國 Charles Darius 皮革充電線手繩</figcaption></figure>
</div>
<div class="_page_ _page_8 ">
<div class='code-block code-block-7' style='margin:8px 0px;'data-type='all'></div></p>
<h2>2. <a href="http://p.nmg.com.hk/ruw134" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">「買一送一」商品</a></h2>
<p>多款精選買一送一商品，㩒入<a href="http://p.nmg.com.hk/ruw134" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">網站</a>睇全部商品啦！</p>
<h3><a href="http://p.nmg.com.hk/ruw134" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">SonaBuds 無線立體聲藍牙耳機</a> (HKD$898) (原價：<del></del><del>$1 796</del>)</h3>
<figure id="attachment_752433" style="width: 800px" class="wp-caption alignnone"><a href="http://p.nmg.com.hk/ruw134" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer"><img class="wp-image-752433 size-full" src="http://imgs.weekendhk.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/sonabuds_gym_1500x_9644950625a1ce1e31ce85.jpeg" alt="" width="800" height="800" /></a><figcaption class="wp-caption-text">按圖購買：SonaBuds 無線藍牙耳機</figcaption></figure>
<p>極抵玩嘅藍牙耳機，原價要 HKD$1 796，而家只需要 $898 就可以帶走，而且係帶走兩部呀！即係半價可以入手，快啲同朋友夾份買，或者買定俾男/女朋友做聖誕禮物啦！Click 呢度購買：<a href="http://p.nmg.com.hk/ruw134" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">http://p.nmg.com.hk/ruw134</a></p>
<figure id="attachment_752432" style="width: 800px" class="wp-caption alignnone"><a href="http://p.nmg.com.hk/ruw134" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer"><img class="wp-image-752432 size-full" src="http://imgs.weekendhk.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/sonabuds_call_1000x_16128084015a1ce1e15c727.jpeg" alt="" width="800" height="800" /></a><figcaption class="wp-caption-text">按圖購買：SonaBuds 無線藍牙耳機</figcaption></figure>
</div>
<div class="_page_ _page_9 ">
<div class='code-block code-block-7' style='margin:8px 0px;'data-type='all'></div></p>
<h2>3. <a href="http://p.nmg.com.hk/ruw134" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">「每日限時搶購」商品</a></h2>
<p>每日精選產品<a href="http://p.nmg.com.hk/ruw134" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">限量推出</a>，睇啱要把握機會入手，手快有手慢無呀！</p>
<h3><a href="http://p.nmg.com.hk/ruw134" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">手沖系列優雅組(細嘴壺500ML+職人濾杯組)</a> [28/11 限定]</h3>
<figure id="attachment_752426" style="width: 800px" class="wp-caption alignnone"><a href="http://p.nmg.com.hk/ruw134" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer"><img class="wp-image-752426 size-full" src="http://imgs.weekendhk.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/c-3_1500x_10663430585a1ce1d86bc90.jpeg" alt="" width="800" height="800" /></a><figcaption class="wp-caption-text">按圖購買：手沖系列優雅組</figcaption></figure>
<h3 class="product-meta__title"><a href="http://p.nmg.com.hk/ruw134" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">Driver設計師冰滴</a> [27/11 推出]</h3>
<figure id="attachment_752427" style="width: 800px" class="wp-caption alignnone"><a href="http://p.nmg.com.hk/ruw134" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer"><img class="wp-image-752427 size-full" src="http://imgs.weekendhk.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/e8_a8_ad_e8_a8_88_e5_b8_ab_e5_86_b0_e6_bb_b4600ml_zp3shmn_1500x_2751540525a1ce1d97526b.jpeg" alt="" width="800" height="800" /></a><figcaption class="wp-caption-text">按圖購買：Driver設計師冰滴壺</figcaption></figure>
<h3><a href="http://p.nmg.com.hk/ruw134" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">德國紅點&iF雙料設計大獎 攜帶型蜂巢凝膠健康坐墊 </a>[28/11 限定]</h3>
<figure id="attachment_752579" style="width: 800px" class="wp-caption alignnone"><a href="http://p.nmg.com.hk/ruw134" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer"><img class="wp-image-752579 size-full" src="http://imgs.weekendhk.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/e6_94_9c_e5_b8_b6_e5_9e_8b_e7_94_a2_e5_93_81_e5_9c_96800x800_1000x_20307425365a1d1eee39bd7.jpeg" alt="" width="800" height="800" /></a><figcaption class="wp-caption-text">按圖購買：蜂巢凝膠健康坐墊</figcaption></figure>
</div>
<div class="_page_ _page_10 ">
<div class='code-block code-block-7' style='margin:8px 0px;'data-type='all'></div></p>
<p>更多超荀商品，即刻去 <a href="http://p.nmg.com.hk/deho15" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">Citiesocial</a> 睇下啦！
</div>
<p>