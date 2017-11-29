_feat_10221266695a1d7dd186347

32折起！買1送1！台灣網站週年慶 4日狂送優惠

台灣網購網站 Citiesocial 週年慶，專賣來自世界各地創意同生活家品，由今日到星期四 (27-30/11) 一連4日，除左推出全站9折優惠，仲有「買1送1」同「每日限時搶購」商品，搶哂就無啦，快快睇下有無野啱，趁平入手荀貨！

撰文：Pan 相片：Citiesocial

