所謂「平嘢未必有好嘢」 淘寶中伏貨品圖集瘋傳

淘寶可說是「Shopping精」的天堂，安坐家中就可以掃平貨，好過出旺角深水埗逼餐死。而「雙11」對Shopping精而言更可以說是一年裡最重要的一天，大量貨品低價發售之餘有些更免運費，不少人更說要一次過淘夠一年的份量！不過所謂「平嘢未必有好嘢」，不少買家陸續收到雙11貨後都發現中伏，近日在網上更瘋傳一系列淘寶中伏山寨商品，由輕量級到粗口級都有，一齊睇下有幾伏，挑戰這個淘寶中伏勇者塔吧！

原文-新Monday photo- Taobao、微博、爆笑貼圖區

