所謂「平嘢未必有好嘢」 淘寶中伏貨品圖集瘋傳

<h2>淘寶中伏貨品圖集再瘋傳</h2>
<h2>山寨貨系列</h2>
<p>不少人喜歡在淘寶淘山寨名牌，夠平嘛。而且不少店都聲稱貨品彷真度極高，令不少人都選擇博一鋪，結果卻苦了自己…</p>
<figure id="attachment_529802" style="width: 441px" class="wp-caption alignnone"><img class="wp-image-529802 size-full " src="http://imgs.nmplus.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/640_39f5bb6668761be19b20d74cb89c4655_9845591645a16f056b0aeb.jpg" alt="淘寶中伏" width="441" height="294" /><figcaption class="wp-caption-text">整個adidas logo都調反，也太沒誠意了。</figcaption></figure>
<figure id="attachment_529803" style="width: 513px" class="wp-caption alignnone"><img class="wp-image-529803 size-full " src="http://imgs.nmplus.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/cdadc70e2557c1ee324db5ff92e53da4_13105788065a16f057c4129.jpg" alt="淘寶中伏" width="513" height="376" /><figcaption class="wp-caption-text">這個算不算是知錯能改？</figcaption></figure>
<figure id="attachment_529804" style="width: 529px" class="wp-caption alignnone"><img class="wp-image-529804 size-full " src="http://imgs.nmplus.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/ce0c5105db0c2e25305fb62d56179adc_1754061435a16f0598241a.jpg" alt="" width="529" height="705" /><figcaption class="wp-caption-text">咦，adidas變咗四葉草嘅？原來唔係adidas嚟，係abibas…..跟我讀一次「At B 爸s」</figcaption></figure>
<figure id="attachment_529808" style="width: 440px" class="wp-caption alignnone"><img class="wp-image-529808 size-full" src="http://imgs.nmplus.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/640_383bde6abb1a9a6e77ae59c61bbaa075_1964800025a16f07f9a940.jpg" alt="" width="440" height="417" /><figcaption class="wp-caption-text">這到底是甚麼牌子，好亂呀我！</figcaption></figure>
<h2>貨不對版系列</h2>
<p>淘寶除了山寨貨，當然亦有很多「自家品牌」，衫褲鞋襪乜都有。不過理想與現實始終有點距離，一些貨品收到實物後根本不能用呀….</p>
<figure id="attachment_529809" style="width: 791px" class="wp-caption alignnone"><img class="wp-image-529809 size-full " src="http://imgs.nmplus.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/86c49b0743030065a8e3ce9b623ab0eb_4695461135a16f093c9855.jpg" alt="" width="791" height="2355" /><figcaption class="wp-caption-text">今次款式是沒有問題了，但著用後雙腳都黑了。</figcaption></figure>
<figure id="attachment_529810" style="width: 700px" class="wp-caption alignnone"><img class="wp-image-529810 size-full " src="http://imgs.nmplus.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/e1f4b4d93bfdde4af261d4a15cc7d956_17938866375a16f0aa7cd07.jpg" alt="" width="700" height="467" /><figcaption class="wp-caption-text">到底是用家的腿太粗，還是model的腰太幼？</figcaption></figure>
<figure id="attachment_529814" style="width: 715px" class="wp-caption alignnone"><img class="wp-image-529814 size-full " src="http://imgs.nmplus.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/a394cd3728d90f26e4b381f0c52709f0_13626031995a16f0ea27824.jpg" alt="" width="715" height="379" /><figcaption class="wp-caption-text">衣服縮水了，兩個袋高到胸的位置，要怎樣插袋呀？</figcaption></figure>
<figure id="attachment_529815" style="width: 718px" class="wp-caption alignnone"><img class="wp-image-529815 size-full " src="http://imgs.nmplus.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/bc9c09abff87b72daa5e2478525de269_14202622345a16f0eb8d2df.jpg" alt="" width="718" height="1086" /><figcaption class="wp-caption-text">model穿的是白色，買回來後卻變了Peter Pan…</figcaption></figure>
<figure id="attachment_529818" style="width: 715px" class="wp-caption alignnone"><img class="wp-image-529818 size-full " src="http://imgs.nmplus.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/97ce7f82a7c626a2d60994a12239c02c_16282091425a16f14b40189.jpg" alt="" width="715" height="577" /><figcaption class="wp-caption-text">所謂性感就是露肉三分，點到即止。但現在整條腿都露出來了…</figcaption></figure>
<h2>「你的樣子如何」系列</h2>
<p>正所謂「人著衫唔係衫著人」，一件衫著得好唔好睇，有時問題並不是在於衣服本身，而是視乎你的樣子如何…</p>
<figure id="attachment_529813" style="width: 710px" class="wp-caption alignnone"><img class="wp-image-529813 size-full " src="http://imgs.nmplus.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/71444db5271b7153d50606f966b6fdc3_11048564235a16f0e8a996d.jpg" alt="" width="710" height="469" /><figcaption class="wp-caption-text">model一身黑色修身西裝，盡顯高貴。但這位大媽著用後，卻變成了酒樓經理…</figcaption></figure>
<figure id="attachment_529832" style="width: 440px" class="wp-caption alignnone"><img class="wp-image-529832 size-full" src="http://imgs.nmplus.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/4d4aab70f9b0d63a876434f2e5aa4208_11789166975a16f32b90c2e.jpg" alt="" width="440" height="440" /><figcaption class="wp-caption-text">這個鄉村休閒風，並不是人人駕馭得到哦 親～</figcaption></figure>
<figure id="attachment_529830" style="width: 418px" class="wp-caption alignnone"><img class="wp-image-529830 size-full" src="http://imgs.nmplus.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/20141206165438678_11923290395a16f3296af04.jpg" alt="" width="418" height="789" /><figcaption class="wp-caption-text">這個…是醫院服嗎？</figcaption></figure>
<figure id="attachment_529817" style="width: 719px" class="wp-caption alignnone"><img class="wp-image-529817 size-full " src="http://imgs.nmplus.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/607f0b615eab18a6affb428c76f65a90_15565908935a16f14825dcd.jpg" alt="" width="719" height="374" /><figcaption class="wp-caption-text">冬天穿厚衣是常識吧， 但怎麼會變成防毒部隊？</figcaption></figure>
<figure id="attachment_529816" style="width: 774px" class="wp-caption alignnone"><img class="wp-image-529816 size-full " src="http://imgs.nmplus.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/f5d48620c2712b699d2b7e8ec70ea583_4984204295a16f132e4436.jpg" alt="" width="774" height="436" /><figcaption class="wp-caption-text">粗腿不要穿爛牛！不然會變成米芝蓮人呀！</figcaption></figure>
<p> </p>
<figure id="attachment_529847" style="width: 296px" class="wp-caption alignnone"><img class="size-full wp-image-529847" src="http://imgs.nmplus.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/michelin_19250130505a16fcb13357b.jpg" alt="" width="296" height="339" /><figcaption class="wp-caption-text">「Hello，扮緊我？」</figcaption></figure>
<h2>講粗口系列</h2>
<p>講粗口系列就係…唔講粗口都唔知有咩好講了…</p>
<figure id="attachment_529821" style="width: 641px" class="wp-caption alignnone"><img class="wp-image-529821 size-full " src="http://imgs.nmplus.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/f7683ad8a84988c16cd490b63ea4055f_21205533765a16f16be4f54.jpg" alt="" width="641" height="457" /><figcaption class="wp-caption-text">可愛的小熊維尼，突然變成了東方不敗…</figcaption></figure>
<figure id="attachment_529831" style="width: 583px" class="wp-caption alignnone"><img class="wp-image-529831 size-full " src="http://imgs.nmplus.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/20170927_taobao_01_1024_19389350525a16f32a3b8d6.jpg" alt="" width="583" height="437" /><figcaption class="wp-caption-text">鬆弛熊似乎中了幅射，現在過份鬆弛了。</figcaption></figure>
<figure id="attachment_529799" style="width: 600px" class="wp-caption alignnone"><img class="wp-image-529799 size-full" src="http://imgs.nmplus.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/d2934049_6774300555a16f031c17a0.jpg" alt="" width="600" height="400" /><figcaption class="wp-caption-text">三塊鏡放在一起，竟然會變了哈哈鏡！！！為什麼會這樣神奇？</figcaption></figure>
<figure id="attachment_529829" style="width: 600px" class="wp-caption alignnone"><img class="wp-image-529829 size-full" src="http://imgs.nmplus.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/20170927_taobao_04_600_7395942425a16f328bdc94.jpg" alt="" width="600" height="450" /><figcaption class="wp-caption-text">是咁的，有一日Peppa Pig講咗個大話，然後佢個鼻就長咗…</figcaption></figure>
<figure id="attachment_529828" style="width: 600px" class="wp-caption alignnone"><img class="wp-image-529828 size-full" src="http://imgs.nmplus.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/tb2_600_7340256355a16f3282b61c.jpg" alt="" width="600" height="338" /><figcaption class="wp-caption-text">加點想像力，有點像扁了的奶黃包…</figcaption></figure>
<figure id="attachment_529801" style="width: 430px" class="wp-caption alignnone"><img class="wp-image-529801 size-full " src="http://imgs.nmplus.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/d2932286_13868234045a16f03d9414f.jpg" alt="" width="430" height="567" /><figcaption class="wp-caption-text">筆電升降桌，但運送期間木板斷了，只剩鋁架助行器。</figcaption></figure>
<figure id="attachment_529800" style="width: 427px" class="wp-caption alignnone"><img class="wp-image-529800 size-full " src="http://imgs.nmplus.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/d2932285_15239325645a16f03c975c1.jpg" alt="" width="427" height="564" /><figcaption class="wp-caption-text">結果變成老人握著的助行器了。</figcaption></figure>
<figure id="attachment_529812" style="width: 645px" class="wp-caption alignnone"><img class="wp-image-529812 size-full " src="http://imgs.nmplus.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/2ee33a3446d6a84a40830a1daa3cdba3_13225306455a16f0d2f1e88.jpg" alt="" width="645" height="1825" /><figcaption class="wp-caption-text">今日本來想試試這個「咪」的音質，點估到賣家咁陰質。</figcaption></figure>
<figure id="attachment_529822" style="width: 640px" class="wp-caption alignnone"><img class="wp-image-529822 size-full" src="http://imgs.nmplus.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/640_2ac1c4df56759961391363e296a3216c_14046888995a16f1fb3be3b.jpg" alt="" width="640" height="360" /><figcaption class="wp-caption-text">由一對潮波鞋，霎那間變成「ugg雪靴」，穿進去的感覺會很暖嗎？</figcaption></figure>
