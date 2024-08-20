上午05時10分天文台特別天氣提示：香港天文台發出大雨警告 市民應提高警覺

\u9999\u6e2f\u5929\u6587\u53f0\u65bc\u4eca\u65e5\u4e0a\u534805\u664210\u5206\u767c\u51fa\u7279\u5225\u5929\u6c23\u63d0\u793a\uff0c\u9810\u544a\u77ed\u671f\u5167\u9999\u6e2f\u5ee3\u6cdb\u5730\u5340\u5c07\u53ef\u80fd\u53d7\u5230\u5927\u96e8\u5f71\u97ff\u3002\u5e02\u6c11\u61c9\u96a8\u6642\u7559\u610f\u6700\u65b0\u5929\u6c23\u5831\u544a\u53ca\u8b66\u544a\uff0c\u4e26\u63a1\u53d6\u9069\u7576\u63aa\u65bd\u4ee5\u4fdd\u6301\u5b89\u5168\u3002\u5927\u96e8\u53ef\u80fd\u5c0e\u81f4\u4f4e\u7aaa\u5730\u5340\u6c34\u6d78\u53ca\u5c71\u6ce5\u50be\u7009\uff0c\u5e02\u6c11\u61c9\u907f\u514d\u524d\u5f80\u9ad8\u98a8\u96aa\u5730\u5340\u3002\u6b64\u5916\uff0c\u5927\u96e8\u4ea6\u53ef\u80fd\u5f71\u97ff\u4ea4\u901a\uff0c\u5efa\u8b70\u5e02\u6c11\u51fa\u884c\u524d\u6aa2\u67e5\u4ea4\u901a\u8cc7\u8a0a\uff0c\u907f\u514d\u4e0d\u5fc5\u8981\u7684\u5916\u51fa\u3002\u9999\u6e2f\u5929\u6587\u53f0\u5c07\u7e7c\u7e8c\u76e3\u5bdf\u5929\u6c23\u60c5\u6cc1\uff0c\u4e26\u6703\u66f4\u65b0\u8b66\u544a\u53ca\u9810\u5831\u3002