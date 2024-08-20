天文台,特別天氣提示,大雨警告 上午05時10分天文台特別天氣提示：香港天文台發出大雨警告 市民應提高警覺

生活
東方新地

香港天文台於今日上午05時10分發出特別天氣提示，預告短期內香港廣泛地區將可能受到大雨影響。市民應隨時留意最新天氣報告及警告，並採取適當措施以保持安全。大雨可能導致低窪地區水浸及山泥傾瀉，市民應避免前往高風險地區。此外，大雨亦可能影響交通，建議市民出行前檢查交通資訊，避免不必要的外出。香港天文台將繼續監察天氣情況，並會更新警告及預報。

撰文：編輯部圖片來源：香港天文台

