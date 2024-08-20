天文台,特別天氣提示,狂風雷暴 上午09時25分天文台特別天氣提示：香港天氣警報：低壓槽帶來大雨及狂風雷暴

香港天文台於今日上午09時25分發出特別天氣提示，受廣闊低壓槽影響，本港天氣狀況不穩定，市民需留意時有大雨及狂風雷暴。市民應採取必要預防措施，避免戶外活動，並留意最新天氣報告及相關警告。在此不穩定天氣期間，市民應確保窗戶及門戶緊閉，避免物品被風吹落，造成不必要的損失或意外。公眾如需外出，請穿著適當雨具，並留意路面積水情況，小心行駛。天文台會繼續監察天氣變化，並提供最新資訊。

撰文：編輯部圖片來源：香港天文台

