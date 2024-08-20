上午09時25分天文台特別天氣提示：香港天氣警報：低壓槽帶來大雨及狂風雷暴

\u9999\u6e2f\u5929\u6587\u53f0\u65bc\u4eca\u65e5\u4e0a\u534809\u664225\u5206\u767c\u51fa\u7279\u5225\u5929\u6c23\u63d0\u793a\uff0c\u53d7\u5ee3\u95ca\u4f4e\u58d3\u69fd\u5f71\u97ff\uff0c\u672c\u6e2f\u5929\u6c23\u72c0\u6cc1\u4e0d\u7a69\u5b9a\uff0c\u5e02\u6c11\u9700\u7559\u610f\u6642\u6709\u5927\u96e8\u53ca\u72c2\u98a8\u96f7\u66b4\u3002\u5e02\u6c11\u61c9\u63a1\u53d6\u5fc5\u8981\u9810\u9632\u63aa\u65bd\uff0c\u907f\u514d\u6236\u5916\u6d3b\u52d5\uff0c\u4e26\u7559\u610f\u6700\u65b0\u5929\u6c23\u5831\u544a\u53ca\u76f8\u95dc\u8b66\u544a\u3002\u5728\u6b64\u4e0d\u7a69\u5b9a\u5929\u6c23\u671f\u9593\uff0c\u5e02\u6c11\u61c9\u78ba\u4fdd\u7a97\u6236\u53ca\u9580\u6236\u7dca\u9589\uff0c\u907f\u514d\u7269\u54c1\u88ab\u98a8\u5439\u843d\uff0c\u9020\u6210\u4e0d\u5fc5\u8981\u7684\u640d\u5931\u6216\u610f\u5916\u3002\u516c\u773e\u5982\u9700\u5916\u51fa\uff0c\u8acb\u7a7f\u8457\u9069\u7576\u96e8\u5177\uff0c\u4e26\u7559\u610f\u8def\u9762\u7a4d\u6c34\u60c5\u6cc1\uff0c\u5c0f\u5fc3\u884c\u99db\u3002\u5929\u6587\u53f0\u6703\u7e7c\u7e8c\u76e3\u5bdf\u5929\u6c23\u8b8a\u5316\uff0c\u4e26\u63d0\u4f9b\u6700\u65b0\u8cc7\u8a0a\u3002