上午08時50分天文台特別天氣提示：香港天文台發出特別天氣提示 雨帶影響本港

\u9999\u6e2f\u5929\u6587\u53f0\u65bc\u4eca\u65e908\u664250\u5206\u767c\u51fa\u7279\u5225\u5929\u6c23\u63d0\u793a\uff0c\u63d0\u9192\u5e02\u6c11\u6ce8\u610f\u4e00\u9053\u96e8\u5e36\u6b63\u6a6b\u904e\u672c\u6e2f\uff0c\u521d\u6642\u96e8\u52e2\u6709\u6642\u9817\u5927\u3002\u5e02\u6c11\u61c9\u5bc6\u5207\u7559\u610f\u5929\u6c23\u8b8a\u5316\uff0c\u907f\u514d\u4e0d\u5fc5\u8981\u7684\u5916\u51fa\uff0c\u4e26\u61c9\u63a1\u53d6\u9069\u7576\u63aa\u65bd\u4fdd\u8b77\u81ea\u5df1\u514d\u53d7\u60e1\u52a3\u5929\u6c23\u5f71\u97ff\u3002\u6b64\u5916\uff0c\u884c\u4eba\u53ca\u99d5\u99db\u8005\u4ea6\u61c9\u63d0\u9ad8\u8b66\u89ba\uff0c\u8def\u9762\u6fd5\u6ed1\u53ef\u80fd\u6703\u589e\u52a0\u4ea4\u901a\u4e8b\u6545\u7684\u98a8\u96aa\u3002\u5929\u6587\u53f0\u5c07\u7e7c\u7e8c\u76e3\u5bdf\u5929\u6c23\u60c5\u6cc1\uff0c\u4e26\u6703\u66f4\u65b0\u6700\u65b0\u5929\u6c23\u8cc7\u8a0a\u3002