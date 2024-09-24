天文台,特別天氣提示,雨勢 上午08時50分天文台特別天氣提示：香港天文台發出特別天氣提示 雨帶影響本港

香港天文台於今早08時50分發出特別天氣提示，提醒市民注意一道雨帶正橫過本港，初時雨勢有時頗大。市民應密切留意天氣變化，避免不必要的外出，並應採取適當措施保護自己免受惡劣天氣影響。此外，行人及駕駛者亦應提高警覺，路面濕滑可能會增加交通事故的風險。天文台將繼續監察天氣情況，並會更新最新天氣資訊。

