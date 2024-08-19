上午07時10分天文台特別天氣提示：珠江口雷雨區發展 本港將受影響 請市民留意天氣變化

\u9999\u6e2f\u5929\u6587\u53f0\u65bc\u4eca\u65e5\u4e0a\u534807\u664210\u5206\u767c\u51fa\u7279\u5225\u5929\u6c23\u63d0\u793a\uff0c\u73e0\u6c5f\u53e3\u4e00\u5e36\u6301\u7e8c\u6709\u96f7\u96e8\u5340\u767c\u5c55\uff0c\u9810\u8a08\u5728\u672a\u4f86\u4e00\u81f3\u5169\u5c0f\u6642\u5167\u5c07\u6703\u5f71\u97ff\u672c\u6e2f\u5730\u5340\u3002\u5e02\u6c11\u61c9\u5bc6\u5207\u7559\u610f\u6700\u65b0\u5929\u6c23\u5831\u544a\u53ca\u76f8\u95dc\u8b66\u544a\uff0c\u4e26\u63a1\u53d6\u9069\u7576\u7684\u9632\u7bc4\u63aa\u65bd\u3002\u7531\u65bc\u96f7\u96e8\u53ef\u80fd\u6703\u5e36\u4f86\u77ed\u66ab\u800c\u5f37\u70c8\u7684\u964d\u96e8\uff0c\u5e02\u6c11\u51fa\u884c\u6642\u61c9\u651c\u5e36\u96e8\u5177\uff0c\u4e26\u6ce8\u610f\u8def\u9762\u6fd5\u6ed1\u3002\u6b64\u5916\uff0c\u6236\u5916\u6d3b\u52d5\u61c9\u66ab\u505c\uff0c\u4ee5\u907f\u514d\u96f7\u64ca\u4e8b\u6545\u767c\u751f\u3002\u5929\u6587\u53f0\u5c07\u6301\u7e8c\u76e3\u5bdf\u5929\u6c23\u60c5\u6cc1\uff0c\u4e26\u6703\u66f4\u65b0\u8b66\u544a\u53ca\u9810\u5831\u3002