天文台,特別天氣提示,雷雨警告 上午07時10分天文台特別天氣提示：珠江口雷雨區發展 本港將受影響 請市民留意天氣變化

上午07時10分天文台特別天氣提示：珠江口雷雨區發展 本港將受影響 請市民留意天氣變化

生活
東方新地

廣告

香港天文台於今日上午07時10分發出特別天氣提示，珠江口一帶持續有雷雨區發展，預計在未來一至兩小時內將會影響本港地區。市民應密切留意最新天氣報告及相關警告，並採取適當的防範措施。由於雷雨可能會帶來短暫而強烈的降雨，市民出行時應攜帶雨具，並注意路面濕滑。此外，戶外活動應暫停，以避免雷擊事故發生。天文台將持續監察天氣情況，並會更新警告及預報。

撰文：編輯部圖片來源：香港天文台

熱門文章

 