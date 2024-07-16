《反黑英雄》倪嘉雯Carmen演技爆發 網民狂讚新一代Yoyo 粉絲要求更多鏡頭

TVB娛樂新聞
東方新地 - 即時娛樂

在最新一集的《反黑英雄》中，倪嘉雯Carmen的表現成為了焦點。她在劇中飾演一位社團千金，與兩位年輕演員張馳豪（Aska）及胡㻗有精彩的對手戲。Carmen的眼神總是帶著笑意，這讓觀眾感受到她的魅力，紛紛在網上大讚她的美貌和演技，希望她能在未來獲得更多的演出機會。

網民熱議Carmen演出

觀眾對Carmen的表現反應熱烈，不少人在社交媒體上留言，稱讚她是「嫰版Yoyo」，認為她在外貌、笑容乃至聲線上都與陳自瑤（Yoyo）有幾分相似。這種比較不僅顯示了她在觀眾心中的高人氣，也反映了她作為演員的潛力和魅力。

圖片來源：TVB

