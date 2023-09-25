中年好聲音2｜李浩森古淖文朱博文一鳴驚人獲5燈全場爆High

\u6211\u56e0\u70ba\u6050\u5687\u52d2\u7d22\u3001\u50b7\u4eba\u3001\u5211\u4e8b\u6bc0\u58de\uff0c\u88ab\u5224\u5497\u5165\u6c99\u5480\u52de\u5f79\u4e2d\u5fc3\uff0c\u66fe\u7d93\u6709\u5169\u5e74\u5931\u53bb\u5497\u81ea\u7531\uff0c\u55f0\u6b21\u4e4b\u5f8c\uff0c\u6211\u89ba\u5f97\u5462\u500b\u4e16\u754c\u597d\u4f3c\u5187\u5497\uff0c\u597d\u5f69\u51fa\u756a\u569f\u4e4b\u5f8c\u597d\u591a\u4eba\u9f13\u52f5\u6211\uff0c\u6211\u7acb\u5fd7\u8981\u7528\u81ea\u5df1\u7d93\u6b77\u8b1b\u7540\u9752\u5e74\u4eba\u807d\uff0c\u53ea\u8981\u4f60\u80af\u52aa\u529b\uff0c\u4f60\u90fd\u53ef\u4ee5\u651e\u5f97\u756a\uff01\u300d\u80e1\u5149\u99ff\u611f\u6fc0\u592a\u592a\u5c0d\u4ed6\u7684\u4e0d\u96e2\u4e0d\u68c4\uff0c\u4ed6\u8aaa\uff1a\u300c\u4f62\u55ba\u6211\u4eba\u751f\u6700\u4f4e\u8c37\u6642\uff0c\u4f62\u90fd\u966a\u4f34\u4f4f\u6211\uff0c\u6211\u6709\u6642\u597d emotion\uff0c\u4f62\u90fd\u6703\u9ed8\u9ed8\u5481\u5fcd\u8010\u3002\u300d