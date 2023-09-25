^李浩森^朱博文^驚人好聲

中年好聲音2｜李浩森古淖文朱博文一鳴驚人獲5燈全場爆High

我因為恐嚇勒索、傷人、刑事毀壞，被判咗入沙咀勞役中心，曾經有兩年失去咗自由，嗰次之後，我覺得呢個世界好似冇咗，好彩出番嚟之後好多人鼓勵我，我立志要用自己經歷講畀青年人聽，只要你肯努力，你都可以攞得番！」胡光駿感激太太對他的不離不棄，他說：「佢喺我人生最低谷時，佢都陪伴住我，我有時好 emotion，佢都會默默咁忍耐。」

胡光駿首度公開佢嘅沉重過去。
