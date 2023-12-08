第5集 – 動態遲到 You Are Late
廣告
Viu1HK報導：Ling在交友程式上遇到了電影愛好者Samuel。Hayley建議Ling故意遲到, 但事情並沒有按照Ling的計劃進行。第三次約會時, Samuel暴露了自己的缺點, 令Ling失望地離開。
Ling meets Samuel, a movie-lover, on the dating app. Hayley advises Ling to be late on her date on purpose, and things do not go as Ling plans. On their third date, Samuel reveals his shortcomings, causing Ling to leave with disappointment.
訂閱 Viu1HK YouTube Channel: https://bit.ly/3lYFNLW
觀看更多精彩內容：https://www.viu.com
關鍵詞Viu
撰文：東方新地圖片來源：Youtube@Viu1HK資料或影片來源：Youtube@Viu1HK