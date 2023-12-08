第1集 – 手機充電 Phone Charger
Viu1HK報導：Ling與男朋友分手, 迎來一位熱情外向的近室友Hayley。Hayley男朋友Jason的手機很神秘, 他更是個機不離手的人, 令Hayley相當不滿。
Ling breaks up with her boyfriend, and Hayley, her new outgoing and passionate roommate, moves in. Ling’s male coworker often borrows her charger as if he is flirting with her. Hayley’s boyfriend, Jason, anxiously charges his phone all the time, which frustrates the girls.
