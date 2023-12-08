第8集- 永續減肥 Sustainable Weight Loss
Viu1HK報導：Ling在Hayley的舞蹈課上認識了營養師Daniel, 並喜歡上他。在Daniel的嚴密監督下, Ling嚴格控制飲食, 努力改掉以前的飲食習慣。後來, Hayley舞蹈課上的另一個同學夠強與Ling分享了吃油膩食物的快樂, Ling對他的感情開始萌芽。
Ling meets Daniel, a nutritionist, in Hayley’s dance class and takes a liking to him. Under Daniel’s stern supervision, Ling goes on a strict diet and works hard to abandon her old eating habits. Later, Keung, another student in Hayley’s class, shares the joy of eating greasy food with Ling, and Ling’s feelings for him begin to bud.
