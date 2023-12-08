第4集 – 唔該借遮 Umbrella Please
Viu1HK報導：Hayley想在下雨天時, 再次和Jason分手, 但在途中遇到一個帥哥, 所以她的計劃有變化了。Ling的前男友過來收拾東西, 結果留下來避雨。然後, Ling決定使用交友程式來擺脫她的過去。
Hayley wants to break up with Jason again on a rainy day, but her plan detours when she meets a good-looking guy on the way. Ling’s ex-boyfriend comes over to pick up his stuff and ends up staying over to take shelter from the rain. Then, Ling decides to use dating apps to move on from her past.
