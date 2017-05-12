《不懂撒嬌》暖男王浩信 六大經典角色逐個睇

<div class="_page_ _page_2 ">
<h2>2012年《名媛望族》 「兜巴信」響朵</h2>
<figure id="attachment_211589" style="width: 960px;" class="wp-caption alignnone"><a href="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/a1_1785149153591577baca8da.jpg"><img class="wp-image-211589 size-large" src="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/a1_1785149153591577baca8da-1024x565.jpg" alt="A1" width="960" height="530" /></a><figcaption class="wp-caption-text">王浩信自08年開始入TVB拍劇，但一直做配角，直到2012年拍《名媛望族》，做劉松仁個仔、馬國明細佬Jimmy，劇中他被劉松仁怒摑13巴，成為不少網民的惡搞片段，之後在《法外風雲》，王浩信同樣被謝雪心怒摑23巴，從此多了個「兜巴信」封號，佢仲話被劉松仁打到顎骨移位，要去睇醫生！</figcaption></figure>
<p> </p>
<figure id="attachment_211590" style="width: 960px;" class="wp-caption alignnone"><a href="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/a2_794633790591577bc638d6.jpg"><img class="wp-image-211590 size-large" src="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/a2_794633790591577bc638d6-1024x683.jpg" alt="A2" width="960" height="640" /></a><figcaption class="wp-caption-text">劇中佢衰到搞大妹仔李思欣個肚，跟住仲逼佢墮胎，好在佢最後知錯能改，最終同李思欣修成正果。</figcaption></figure>
<h3></h3>
<h2>2015年《樓奴》 處男擔正</h2>
<figure id="attachment_211591" style="width: 960px;" class="wp-caption alignnone"><a href="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/b1_2145007584591577bee371e.jpg"><img class="wp-image-211591 size-large" src="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/b1_2145007584591577bee371e-1024x682.jpg" alt="B1" width="960" height="639" /></a><figcaption class="wp-caption-text">撞正無綫小生荒，王浩信迅速上位，在《樓奴》中擔正男主角，扮演孭住一身樓債的超級宅男，引起港人共鳴。</figcaption></figure>
<p> </p>
<figure id="attachment_211592" style="width: 960px;" class="wp-caption alignnone"><a href="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/b2_1755873587591577c18f137.jpg"><img class="wp-image-211592 size-large" src="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/b2_1755873587591577c18f137-1024x682.jpg" alt="B2" width="960" height="639" /></a><figcaption class="wp-caption-text">劇中王浩信和李施嬅由同屋住變成歡喜冤家，同時又被下屬岑麗香玩暗戀，兩個都咁靚女，真係恨死唔少真正宅男！</figcaption></figure>
</div>
<div class="_page_ _page_3 ">
<h2>2015年《東坡家事》 古裝照剝</h2>
<figure id="attachment_211593" style="width: 960px;" class="wp-caption alignnone"><a href="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/c1_1578293025591577c441162.jpg"><img class="wp-image-211593 size-large" src="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/c1_1578293025591577c441162-1024x683.jpg" alt="{"IPTC-DATA":"NMG","data":{"photoID":2347108}}" width="960" height="640" /></a><figcaption class="wp-caption-text">可能王浩信個樣太現代化，好少見到佢拍古裝劇，除了2010年在《公主嫁到》客串過奸角宇文傑，之後就是在這套《東坡家事》中拍住歐陽震華，飾演風流才子秦少遊，仲同黃心穎做一對。</figcaption></figure>
<p> </p>
<figure id="attachment_211594" style="width: 608px;" class="wp-caption alignnone"><a href="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/c2_956719421591577c658c6a.jpg"><img class="wp-image-211594 size-full" src="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/c2_956719421591577c658c6a.jpg" alt="C2" width="608" height="811" /></a><figcaption class="wp-caption-text">操得咁弗梗係要經常騷吓Quali，劇中王浩信就要演出多場摔跤戲，瘋狂晒肌！</figcaption></figure>
<h3></h3>
<h2>2016年《EU超時任務》 叫好叫座</h2>
<figure id="attachment_211595" style="width: 960px;" class="wp-caption alignnone"><a href="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/d1_164311898591577c78d00c.jpg"><img class="wp-image-211595 size-large" src="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/d1_164311898591577c78d00c-1024x730.jpg" alt="D1" width="960" height="684" /></a><figcaption class="wp-caption-text">《EU超時任務》可說是王浩信近年的代表作，劇中他飾演主角圍村村長渠頭，角色和Saving頗相似，同樣係爛撻撻暖男，雖然在台慶爭視帝輸了給陳展鵬，但憑住對朱千雪的深情演技，獲網民激讚，收視亦高達30點，成為去年最高收視劇集。</figcaption></figure>
<p> </p>
<figure id="attachment_211596" style="width: 765px;" class="wp-caption alignnone"><a href="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/d2_1300426181591577c96810e.jpg"><img class="wp-image-211596 size-large" src="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/d2_1300426181591577c96810e-765x1024.jpg" alt="D2" width="765" height="1024" /></a><figcaption class="wp-caption-text">劇中有一幕要王浩信剝剩底褲通街跑，睇嚟佢為做男一真係搏到盡！</figcaption></figure>
</div>
<div class="_page_ _page_4 ">
<h2>2016年《致命復活》 鬥郭晉安</h2>
<figure id="attachment_211584" style="width: 750px;" class="wp-caption alignnone"><a href="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/e1_748848913591577b063e7f.jpg"><img class="wp-image-211584 size-full" src="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/e1_748848913591577b063e7f.jpg" alt="E1" width="750" height="562" /></a><figcaption class="wp-caption-text">王浩信在《致命復活》飾演郭晉安下屬Max，有份間接害到佢被人綁架禁錮十年，因此對郭晉安言聽計從，幾乎喪命！</figcaption></figure>
<p> </p>
<figure id="attachment_211585" style="width: 960px;" class="wp-caption alignnone"><a href="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/e2_102633917591577b181558.jpg"><img class="wp-image-211585 size-large" src="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/e2_102633917591577b181558-1024x682.jpg" alt="E2" width="960" height="639" /></a><figcaption class="wp-caption-text">劇中王浩信周旋在譚凱琪和何雁詩之間，最終譚凱琪慘死，何雁詩亦差啲永遠變盲妹，勁慘情！</figcaption></figure>
<h2>2017年《不懂撒嬌的女人》 俘虜女人心</h2>
<figure id="attachment_211586" style="width: 750px;" class="wp-caption alignnone"><a href="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/f1_1329832098591577b361a68.jpg"><img class="wp-image-211586 size-full" src="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/f1_1329832098591577b361a68.jpg" alt="F1" width="750" height="422" /></a><figcaption class="wp-caption-text">熱播中的新劇《不懂撒嬌的女人》入面，王浩信飾演有結婚恐懼症的暖男Saving，同唐詩詠(Cherry)之間互動超sweet，成功俘虜所有女觀眾的心，即時人氣急升！</figcaption></figure>
<p> </p>
<p><figure id="attachment_211587" style="width: 960px;" class="wp-caption alignnone"><a href="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/f2_477882040591577b493726.jpg"><img class="wp-image-211587 size-large" src="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/f2_477882040591577b493726-1024x682.jpg" alt="F2" width="960" height="639" /></a><figcaption class="wp-caption-text">劇中王浩信彈結他冧唐詩詠，唔係得個樣㗎！原來王浩信係做歌手出身，仲出過兩張唱碟，之前仲為《致命復活》獻唱過主題曲〈不可告人〉，攞過勁歌金曲獎！</figcaption></figure>
</div>
<p>