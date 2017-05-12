01

《不懂撒嬌》暖男王浩信 六大經典角色逐個睇

近日 王浩信 在《不懂撒嬌的女人》中扮演暖男Saving冧爆全城女觀眾，其實33歲王浩信加入TVB九年，亦演過不少經典角色，如《名媛望族》中被劉松仁狂摑13巴的二世祖Jimmy，《樓奴》中首次擔正的超級宅男樓耀明，以及《EU超時任務》入面的村長渠頭等，都成功令觀眾留下深刻印象！以下六個王浩信的角色，你又最鍾意邊個？

