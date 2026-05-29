天文台,特別天氣提示,大雨警告

下午09時15分 天文台特別天氣提示：天文台預警未來一兩小時廣泛地區或有大雨

天氣
東方新地 - 生活

廣告

天文台於今日晚上9時15分發出特別天氣提示，警告未來一兩小時內香港廣泛地區可能受大雨影響。市民應提高警覺，並採取必要的安全措施。

在大雨期間，低窪地區可能出現水浸，駕駛人士應特別留意路面情況，避免駛入積水路段。市民外出時應攜帶雨具，並注意防滑，避免在惡劣天氣下進行戶外活動。

天文台將密切監察天氣情況，並適時更新相關資訊。請市民留意最新天氣報告，並遵從有關部門的安全指引。

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